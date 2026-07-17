Amanda Lamb's linen Rixo dress is a summery take on the classic LBD - and fashion experts swear by it

Dressing for the hot weather is so much easier when you find a dress you love. And if you ask me, nobody does dresses better than British clothing brand Rixo.

Television presenter Amanda Lamb is Rixo's latest fan, and she took to Instagram to show off the beautiful black linen Clarice dress she wore for a date night this week.

The cut of this dress is simple but so flattering. With a V-neckline, cap sleeves for a bit of arm coverage and a modest midi length, it's refreshingly easy to wear. The lace trim and rose detailing are really pretty touches, and the linen fabric doesn't feel clingy or thin enough to show any lumps and bumps, but it's still light for the hot weather. Amanda styled it in the chicest way possible - with a subtle little necklace and a pair of retro sunglasses, and it's a 3-piece formula I'll be trying on my next evening out.

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Shop Amanda's look