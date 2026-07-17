Amanda Lamb's linen Rixo dress is a summery take on the classic LBD - and fashion experts swear by it
She wore the 3-piece formula that's perfect for date night
Dressing for the hot weather is so much easier when you find a dress you love. And if you ask me, nobody does dresses better than British clothing brand Rixo.
Television presenter Amanda Lamb is Rixo's latest fan, and she took to Instagram to show off the beautiful black linen Clarice dress she wore for a date night this week.
The cut of this dress is simple but so flattering. With a V-neckline, cap sleeves for a bit of arm coverage and a modest midi length, it's refreshingly easy to wear. The lace trim and rose detailing are really pretty touches, and the linen fabric doesn't feel clingy or thin enough to show any lumps and bumps, but it's still light for the hot weather. Amanda styled it in the chicest way possible - with a subtle little necklace and a pair of retro sunglasses, and it's a 3-piece formula I'll be trying on my next evening out.
Shop Amanda's look
Exact match
This dress is well worth the investment - there's a reason it's got 4.9 stars from 346 customer reviews! It's got a tie detailing at the back to cinch in the waist as much as you'd like, plus the empire waist and bias cut makes it one of the best dresses to hide a tummy.
Exact match
Amanda wore a pair of retro-inspired frames from the Wyse London x Finlay collaboration. It brings together two of our favourite brands, and I love the tortoiseshell frames and squared aviator shape. The orange lens adds a warm glow that's ideal for a summer evening.
Exact match
I love stumbling across a new brand - Loel is a small, family-run jewellery business, and if this adorable little fish pendant is anything to go by, it needs to be on your radar ASAP.