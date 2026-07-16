Clodagh McKenna's linen dress is the chic reminder that when it comes to summer style, classic shapes and natural fibres reign supreme

Clodagh McKenna might be known for her love of bright colour, bold patterns and classic denim, but even Clodagh knows that when it comes to what to wear in the heat, nothing beats a white linen sundress. A timeless summer capsule wardrobe piece, this is a frock that can be worn year after year, and will always ensure you keep cool and stylish.

To announce the upcoming release of her 10th cookbook, Clodagh at Home, she took to Instagram wearing Reformation’s Balia linen dress. The vintage-inspired design featured romantic ruching at the neckline, a fitted bodice and a fully floaty skirt, oh, and it had pockets, too.

Crafted from 100% linen, this was one of the best summer dresses, especially as the past couple of weeks have been so hot, as the natural fibre ensures the dress is beautifully breathable.

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