Claudia Schiffer’s white midi dress and summery wicker basket bag make the most elegant warm-weather outfit formula

Her light and airy summer look is one we’re relying on to tackle this week's heatwave

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As temperatures reach dizzying heights in the UK, everyone is looking at not only what to wear in the heat, but also what will make us feel cool and put together at the same time. Well, look no further, as Claudia Schiffer knows exactly how to do that.

Earlier this week, she shared a snap to Instagram, and the combination of her airy, white midi dress and summery basket bag immediately ticked the box for breezy and stylish, and it's a look that's so easy to recreate.

With gently puffed sleeves, a fitted bodice and a flattering A-line skirt, the silhouette of her white midi couldn’t be more timeless, and Claudia highlighted its sophisticated, trendless feel by pairing it with classic summery accessories. The standout was her small Paddington bucket bag by Chloé, which highlights the warm-weather feel of her outfit. She finished everything off with a simple pair of brown, strappy heels.

A white midi dress is a true staple in summer capsule wardrobes and can hold serious weight when it comes to pulling elegant, effortless outfits together in even the most humid weather. The neutral colour makes it timeless, and the white hue helps to reflect the heat.

Claudia proves that a white midi doesn’t need much styling either. That’s the brilliance of the best summer dresses, they’re a one-and-done outfit. All she had to do was slip on a pair of strappy heels and add a wicker basket bag. With just these two additions, she had a complete outfit that could work for a host of occasions, from alfresco dinner parties to weekend picnics.

While there are plenty of spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 that could add boldness to a simple, white dress, Claudia’s choice to carry a neutral tone through her accessories added a more sophisticated finish. Natural textures and warm browns will always be fail-safe options to pair with white, as they add contrast and depth.