Claudia Schiffer’s white midi dress and summery wicker basket bag make the most elegant warm-weather outfit formula

As temperatures reach dizzying heights in the UK, everyone is looking at not only what to wear in the heat, but also what will make us feel cool and put together at the same time. Well, look no further, as Claudia Schiffer knows exactly how to do that.

Earlier this week, she shared a snap to Instagram, and the combination of her airy, white midi dress and summery basket bag immediately ticked the box for breezy and stylish, and it's a look that's so easy to recreate.

With gently puffed sleeves, a fitted bodice and a flattering A-line skirt, the silhouette of her white midi couldn’t be more timeless, and Claudia highlighted its sophisticated, trendless feel by pairing it with classic summery accessories. The standout was her small Paddington bucket bag by Chloé, which highlights the warm-weather feel of her outfit. She finished everything off with a simple pair of brown, strappy heels.

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Rixo Edina Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress £285 at Rixo Claudia's white midi dress has a timeless, vintage charm to its design, and this Rixo style emulates that brilliantly. It's just come back into stock and is a fan favourite, with 3/4 sleeves, an airy shape, and breezy cotton-voile fabric, making it a light and breathable choice for hot weather. Bagkeak Dumpling Bag £35.47 at Amazon While I'd all love to get our hands on Claudia's Chloé bag, its hefty price tag means I've been on the hunt for alternatives. This style from Amazon is so chic. Its simple and elegant 'dumpling' shape offers a unique look. Its brown, faux-leather accents also add a sophisticated flair. AJVANI Womens Mid Low Block Heel £32.99 at Amazon A strappy block heel is a great alternative to flat sandals for those days when you want to feel a little more elevated. This pair come in a variety of hues, both bright and neutral, with this tan shade a great one to recreate Claudia's outfit with. Free People Oasis Midi Dress £108 at Free People This 100% cotton midi dress, like Claudia's, boasts voluminous 3/4 sleeves and frames the chest beautifully thanks to its square neckline. A shirred bodice creates a fitted but comfortable shape before the style billows out into a floaty, A-line skirt that feels romantic and summer-ready. Mango Contrasting Canvas Bucket Bag £35.99 at Mango While the wicker texture of this Mango bag is more understated than Claudia's, its other details make it a great option for recreating her outfit. As well as the tactile, woven wicker, you get contrasting faux-leather panels - and even a padlock detail to really emulate the classic Chloé look. Amazon Essentials Women's Two Strap Heeled Sandal £18.18 (was £23.40) at Amazon These strappy brown heels have thousands of 5* reviews on Amazon, with shoppers saying they are 'sturdy and comfortable,' as well as 'stylish and elegant.' They're available in wide and regular fits, and can be snapped up in a variety of tones and textures, too.

A white midi dress is a true staple in summer capsule wardrobes and can hold serious weight when it comes to pulling elegant, effortless outfits together in even the most humid weather. The neutral colour makes it timeless, and the white hue helps to reflect the heat.

Claudia proves that a white midi doesn’t need much styling either. That’s the brilliance of the best summer dresses, they’re a one-and-done outfit. All she had to do was slip on a pair of strappy heels and add a wicker basket bag. With just these two additions, she had a complete outfit that could work for a host of occasions, from alfresco dinner parties to weekend picnics.

While there are plenty of spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 that could add boldness to a simple, white dress, Claudia’s choice to carry a neutral tone through her accessories added a more sophisticated finish. Natural textures and warm browns will always be fail-safe options to pair with white, as they add contrast and depth.