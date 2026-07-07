When it comes to Wimbledon, Golda Rosheuvel proves that the white midi dress still reigns supreme

She gave the timeless white midi a tactile update when courtside at Wimbledon

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Golda Rosheuvel at Wimbledon on July 65, 2026
(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian UK)

The white midi dress is one of the best summer dresses you can own. Elegant and versatile, they can make knowing what to wear in the heat a breeze as they match and complement a variety of accessories, whether you’re dressing up for an event (bar a wedding, of course) or keeping it casual for everyday.

White midi dresses have been the standout, warm-weather hero of Wimbledon this summer, but Golda Rosheuvel found a way to make her style of choice stand out from the crowds. Wearing ME+EM’s mixed-media maxi dress, her tactile dress is made from a soft, breathable cotton bouclé-knit bodice, paired with a summery linen skirt.

The resulting look is like that of a two-piece – a top and a skirt – but without the hassle of having to actually mix and match. Adding playful pops of colour to her outfit, Golda chose a pair of pink Ganni buckled ballerina flats and 70s-style aviator sunglasses, the black frame beautifully contrasted with the orange-tinted lenses, giving her classic look a modern finish.

Golda Rosheuvel at Wimbledon on July 06, 2026

(Image credit: ed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian UK)