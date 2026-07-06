Prue Leith makes wearing summer brights a breeze in her cooling Wimbledon outfit formula that's easy to recreate

Dame Prue Leith is known for a love of bright colours, and at Wimbledon, the star did not disappoint. In a sea of Wimbledon whites, Prue delivered a tropical feel that matched the rising temperatures in the UK perfectly. But it wasn't just the bold palette of her summer outfit that made it ideal for a hot day out.

Opting for a 3/4 length and just-past-the-elbow sleeved shirt dress, in a bold leaf and tropical print, by Vilagallo (only a size 8 remains). Prue's easy, breezy ensemble paired style with practicality, as she chose to forgo the provided self-tie fabric for a more relaxed fit. Her long-line shirt dress appeared to be made from cooling cotton or linen, gave perfect sun coverage for rising climes, and the star elegantly paired it with relaxed, hot pink trousers that would ensure comfort, sun cover, and highlight the bold shade in the print of her shirt too.

Finishing off her outfit with some of her best white trainers and a statement, colourful necklace (another sartorial choice Prue is known for), alongside some statement frames, Prue nailed what to wear in the heat with bags of personality. A long-line shirt and trouser pairing avoids the need for the best anti-chafing shorts under a dress and looks particularly polished, yet laid-back when styled in bright colours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)