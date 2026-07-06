Kate Middleton's waterproof Scarpa hiking boots blended comfort with support over Three Peaks Challenge

When it comes to choosing a good pair of walking shoes, comfort, durability and waterproofing are the three most important features - especially in unpredictable British weather. It's something that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would have greatly appreciated during her recent expedition.

The future Queen took on the Three Peaks Challenge, a long-distance hiking event across the highest points in Scotland, England, and Wales. She climbed three mountains one after the other (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon), within a 24-hour time limit. It's a feat of physical and mental strength, as participants also have to travel between the mountains, leaving them with little sleep and few rest stops.

For the challenge, the Princess of Wales wore Scarpa's Terra GTX walking boots. This Italian family-owned brand has been making reliable, supportive hiking gear for almost 100 years.

Scarpa Scarpa - Women's Terra Gtx - Walking Boots - Brown £179.50 at Alpinetrek UK The Scarpa Terra GTX boots have a classic hiking shoe design, suitable for all kinds of terrain. Reviewers rave about how comfortable they are, describing them like 'slippers', and say how stable they feel underfoot.

While these boots may look old-school compared to the likes of Hoka's Anacapa 2 or Merrell's Moab Speed 2, they have the same GORE-TEX waterproof membrane under the nubuck leather upper that keeps feet dry.

The Scarpa Terra GTX are ergonomic, designed for comfort as well as support. They have a cushioned ankle cuff and platform in the sole, and a slightly wider toe box than other shoes, which can help to reduce pressure on points around the ankles, feet, and toes, making for a more comfortable ride.

Thick lugs on the bottom of the Vibram outsoles have a particular tread pattern that would have kept Kate feeling stable on rocky and muddy mountainsides, both on the way up and down.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Many people do the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity, and the Princess of Wales was no different. She raised money for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and you can still donate to her effort today.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life-changing for so many people," she wrote in an earlier Instagram post.

"Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."