'I'm so impressed' - Kate Middleton's sweet, understated gesture revealed after going into mum mode during Three Peaks challenge

Catherine, Princess of Wales announced over the weekend she had completed a tough 23-mile trial - the National Three Peak Challenge - across the span of 24 hours to raise awareness for cancer treatments.

Dressed down and blending in with other hikers, Kate met a group, including Ted Haslam who has been paralysed since he was three, climbing for charity - and immediately went into mum mode, checking that he wasn't cold in the weather and striking up conversation.

Appearing on This Morning, Ted and his father explained that it was the Princess who initiated the conversation, and they almost didn't recognise her, with her cap on and hood down, and just cracking on like "any other hiker".

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After meeting Ted, Catherine donated to his fundraising page and left the sweetest note, and even used a rare sign off.

The donation appeared under the name 'Catherine Wales', and her message read, "One of the real highlights of the Three Peaks Challenge was meeting inspiring people like you along the way. Huge congratulations to the entire team for raising money for such a wonderful cause. C".

Spotting them, the Princess stopped to chat, and per the reports told them, “I’m so impressed, really, you've made it to the second peak. Super well done you. We'll be cheering you on. Hopefully we'll see you on Snowdon.”

As well as rooting on the group, Princess Catherine immediately went into mum mode when she noticed they might not have dressed properly for the weather. She reportedly asked, “How are you doing, Ted? You're not too cold? So many people are still in their T-shirts! Why are they doing that?”

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In a fun turn of events, Ted explained on This Morning that he'd previously met Prince William and Prince George as a fellow Aston Villa fan.

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Dressed down and getting active in nature, the notoriously outdoorsy Princess was likely in her element - and other sources have come forward to say Catherine was totally relaxed and laid back, chatting away to other hikers.

Hiker Jacky Leung, per LBC and his social media, revealed that he didn’t immediately recognise it was the future Queen he was passing. Crossing paths, he said the Princess asked “Are you alright?” And he replied “I am good, just waiting for my friends.”

When it finally clicked who it was, they carried on chatting with ease. He wrote on his Instagram, ‘I believed that not many people recognised Her Royal Highness as she made her way up to the top of Ben Nevis. My friends did not notice her passing by at all. Completing the National Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours is a serious test of grit, and Her Royal Highness showed immense strength and spirit.’

Princess Catherine shared why she had taken on the immense challenge - becoming the first royal to ever complete it.

Sharing a deeply personal message, she opened up on the changes cancer brings to someone, affecting not only your body but “how you think and feel”.

Her message read, ‘Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.

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‘The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts. Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life.

‘I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone. I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back.’

Catherine is raising awareness for the work of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, who have opened a fundraising page following her accomplishments over the weekend.