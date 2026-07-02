'We have climbed many mountains together' Kate Middleton descends Snowdon hand-in-hand with brother James as he keeps moving promise

Catherine, Princess of Wales wasn’t alone when she completed her impressive Three Peaks challenge - climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales over a 24 hour period - she had her brother right by her side.

In new footage shared on social media, per Hello, the Princess is seen holding hands with James Middleton as they make their way down Yr Wyddfa (Mount Snowdon).

James being there for his sister’s impressive achievement goes beyond a brotherly helping hand - it speaks to their unbreakable bond and the moving promise he made to his sister when she was diagnosed with cancer.

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Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen by Christopher Andersen | £15 (was £20) at Amazon This biography paints a portrait of the future Queen, charting her life from her upbringing to the present day. It includes shocking new details from inside sources, including insights into Kate’s fight to repair William and Harry’s rift and her bravery after being diagnosed with cancer.

In March 2024, shortly after Catherine publicly announced she was dealing with cancer treatment, James posted a photo of the pair when they were younger. In his protective and emotive caption, he wrote, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too”.

And he kept that promise - quite literally - supporting the future Queen as they trekked down the Welsh mountain, hand-in-hand. It was also reported that she had further support waiting for her at the bottom.