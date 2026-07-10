Kate Middleton's 'long-held' promise to Princess Charlotte she kept at Wimbledon after feeling mum 'guilt'

They went to watch the tennis in 2024 together as a special 'treat' amid the Princess of Wales's cancer treatment

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Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Princess Charlotte of Wales in the Royal Box at the start of the Mens Singles Final at Wimbledon on July 14th, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has rarely missed Wimbledon since becoming a senior royal and that included the championships in 2024. She was still undergoing cancer treatment at the time and had only made one other public appearance that year, making her attendance at the Men's Singles Final even more significant.

Kate was visibly moved by the delighted reaction from the crowd as she took her seat with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton. This was Charlotte's second ever trip to Wimbledon and it was reportedly a special "treat" her mum had committed too.

"It was a long-held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat," royal expert and author Ingrid Seward previously claimed to The Sun. "Kate felt guilty she hadn't been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment."

Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L) and Princess Charlotte (L) meet ground staff during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
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This biography traces the Prince and Princess of Wales's story right back to the beginning. Author Russell Myers drew on access to palace insiders and gives never-before-told context about huge moments, from their birth of their children to their royal wedding and the Princess's cancer diagnosis.