The Princess of Wales has rarely missed Wimbledon since becoming a senior royal and that included the championships in 2024. She was still undergoing cancer treatment at the time and had only made one other public appearance that year, making her attendance at the Men's Singles Final even more significant.

Kate was visibly moved by the delighted reaction from the crowd as she took her seat with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton. This was Charlotte's second ever trip to Wimbledon and it was reportedly a special "treat" her mum had committed too.

"It was a long-held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat," royal expert and author Ingrid Seward previously claimed to The Sun. "Kate felt guilty she hadn't been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment."

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