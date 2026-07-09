You know the heatwave has hit hard when the Royal Family are breaking their own traditions to find new ways to keep cool. There are plenty of cooling mistakes we're probably all making at home but Queen Camilla faced the sunshine on Centre Court at Wimbledon on 8th July when she made her first tennis trip of the 2026 tournament.

The royals are all about timelessness, though it wasn't long before she abandoned her trusty folding fan for something surprisingly modern. During the match Her Majesty was pictured using a mini Amazon white handheld fan and as far as I can remember, this is the first time a royal has ever been spotted with one.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

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