London Marathon 2027 ballot results are landing in your inbox today - here's how to know if you've got a place

If you applied for the London Marathon 2027 earlier this year (along with the one million other people who did), then today is your big day. I've been refreshing my inbox over the last hour to find out if I've got a place in the race, and it's likely you are too.

The London Marathon 2027 ballot results are being sent out today for the two-day event taking place on Saturday 24 April and Sunday 25 April next year. It's thought that there will be 100,000 people taking part in the route, which stretches 41.2km from Greenwich to Westminster.

But how do you know if you'll be pulling on your running shoes and workout leggings for this historic event?

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How to check your London Marathon ballot result

If you applied for the London Marathon 2027 earlier this year, you'll be sent an email today with your ballot result. The emails are being sent out throughout the day, so if you haven't received one yet, don't worry - there's still plenty of time.

Be sure to check all your email folders, including junk and spam, for the message, which will be sent from: no-reply@marketing.londonmarathonevents.co.uk.

Organisers say that if you haven't received your email by 9 am on Friday 10 July, then you can get in touch to request your result.

For the first time, the London Marathon is taking place across two days - the Saturday and Sunday - giving runners more chances than ever to take part in the event and raise even more money for charity.

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What happens if you don't get a place?

Chances of getting a place in the London Marathon are higher than ever, but as a multi-time unsuccessful applicant, I know that disappointing feeling of being turned down.

If that happens to you, and you still want to race, there are a few options:

Run for charity: Every year, charities are given spots in the London Marathon to give to runners who want to raise money. Some of these places will still be available after the ballot release, and the best way to find and apply for them is through the website. Typically, you'll be asked to raise around £2,000 for your place and pay an admin fee.

Every year, charities are given spots in the London Marathon to give to runners who want to raise money. Some of these places will still be available after the ballot release, and the best way to find and apply for them is through the website. Typically, you'll be asked to raise around £2,000 for your place and pay an admin fee. Enter the virtual London Marathon: You can run 42.2km in your local area and still get a finisher's medal by completing the virtual marathon. Entry is £40, and it must be completed over the marathon weekend next year.

You can run 42.2km in your local area and still get a finisher's medal by completing the virtual marathon. Entry is £40, and it must be completed over the marathon weekend next year. Enter the 'Good for Age' category : Are you a regular runner - and a fast one? If you're faster than average for your age, you could qualify for this category, which comes with a race place.

Are you a regular runner - and a fast one? If you're faster than average for your age, you could qualify for this category, which comes with a race place. Find an alternative: If you are rejected from the London Marathon, you'll be offered a place at the Brighton Marathon (for a fee), which takes place earlier in the same month next year. I ran this last year - beach views, lots of hills, and plenty of crowd support make it a great consolation prize!

Of course, you can always try again next year. After the 2027 London Marathon, the ballot entry will open again, and you'll have another shot at running a marathon. There's no telling whether 2028's race will be a multi-day event yet, though.

In the meantime, you might also want to check out smaller marathons around your local area. These often don't have a ballot, and you can enter simply by paying a fee. RunThrough is a website that lists most events happening around the UK, with options from 5km to marathon and beyond.

If it's the views you're worried about missing out on, I've run the London Landmarks Half Marathon twice, and the Saucony London 10km, and I'd recommend them as alternatives. Both loop the main sights of the city without the same pressure of the marathon distance.