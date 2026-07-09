No more polka dots, Kelly Brook's posy print dress is the pretty summer style our wardrobe has been missing

With summer in full swing, there's a wealth of occasions that need new outfits. Whether you're heading to the final days of Wimbledon, looking for the best wedding guest dresses or simply want to update your summer capsule wardrobe, there's no doubting that a floral tea dress is the perfect classic style solution to every outfit conundrum.

When we spied Kelly Brook's latest outfit, we were inspired to return to this classic style and where better to look than Ghost London. The London-based label was a huge Nineties and Noughties hit, known for its bias-cut slip dresses and pretty floral prints and a favourite of the likes of Kate Moss.

The label has had a resurrection in recent years, gaining a new following, with celebrities ranging from Holly Willoughby to the Princess of Wales spotted in its feminine designs. Tea dresses are a flattering cut, fitted at the bust before falling in an A-line shape, making them a great option if you're looking for stylish dresses that hide a tummy.