Fashion expert Jo Elvin just created the perfect nine-piece holiday hand luggage wardrobe at M&S - minimal effort, maximum style

With holiday prices rising this summer, many of us are opting for hand luggage only trips, but it can be tricky to know what to pack in a small suitcase that still translates into plenty of outfits. We set fashion expert Jo Elvin a challenge to create a nine-item summer capsule wardrobe perfect for your next trip.

Whether you're wondering what should I wear today? or looking for holiday outfit inspiration, Jo's carefully curated selection will mean you look chic whether you're strolling along the sand or sweating out another heatwave at home.

And the best bit? Every piece is from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Marks & Spencer, meaning you can guarantee quality and style at an affordable price. Its latest collections have been going from strength to strength, and whether you're looking for classic cuts or pieces inspired by the latest spring/summer fashion trends 2026, you won't be disappointed by what Jo's picked.

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