Carole Middleton nails Wimbledon whites with elegant midi dress and adds Kate-inspired cobalt blazer for a pop of colour
Classic, comfortable and balanced - this outfit is a stunning option for so many summer occasions
Carole Middleton's signature style is every bit as elegant as her daughter's and she graced Wimbledon's exclusive Royal Box on 6th July wearing a very Kate-esque outfit. Deciding what to wear in a heatwave is always tricky, let alone when you're dressing for a special occasion, and she chose a summer classic - a little white dress.
Carole and Kate are both big supporters of British clothing brands and her Wimbledon frock was the cotton fit-and-flare maxi dress by ME+EM. It's one of those designs that's so simple yet effortlessly elegant. The short sleeves cover the shoulders in the sun and it has a sweeping V-neckline and shirred panels underneath the arms.
Shop Carole's Outfit
Exact Match
Carole Middleton's timeless white dress is crafted from cotton poplin with a breathable finish and also comes in olive green. It features short cap sleeves, a shirred panel on either side of the bodice and contoured seams. Falling to a maxi length, you can style it with flats or heels with ease.
Exact Match
Wimbledon 2026 marks the first time we've seen Carole carrying this stunning tan Longchamp Le Roseau bag and it's dainty enough for a day out but has plenty of room for essentials. The shoulder strap is removable and adjustable and it has a silver bamboo clasp.