Carole Middleton nails Wimbledon whites with elegant midi dress and adds Kate-inspired cobalt blazer for a pop of colour

Carole Middleton's signature style is every bit as elegant as her daughter's and she graced Wimbledon's exclusive Royal Box on 6th July wearing a very Kate-esque outfit. Deciding what to wear in a heatwave is always tricky, let alone when you're dressing for a special occasion, and she chose a summer classic - a little white dress.

Carole and Kate are both big supporters of British clothing brands and her Wimbledon frock was the cotton fit-and-flare maxi dress by ME+EM. It's one of those designs that's so simple yet effortlessly elegant. The short sleeves cover the shoulders in the sun and it has a sweeping V-neckline and shirred panels underneath the arms.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Carole's Outfit