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Carole Middleton nails Wimbledon whites with elegant midi dress and adds Kate-inspired cobalt blazer for a pop of colour

Classic, comfortable and balanced - this outfit is a stunning option for so many summer occasions

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Carole Middleton claps during day eight of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
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Carole Middleton's signature style is every bit as elegant as her daughter's and she graced Wimbledon's exclusive Royal Box on 6th July wearing a very Kate-esque outfit. Deciding what to wear in a heatwave is always tricky, let alone when you're dressing for a special occasion, and she chose a summer classic - a little white dress.

Carole and Kate are both big supporters of British clothing brands and her Wimbledon frock was the cotton fit-and-flare maxi dress by ME+EM. It's one of those designs that's so simple yet effortlessly elegant. The short sleeves cover the shoulders in the sun and it has a sweeping V-neckline and shirred panels underneath the arms.

Carole Middleton attends day eight of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

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