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Kate Middleton vs Carole Middleton - their citrus yellow and blush Royal Ascot outfits seem different but they use the same chic style tricks

When you want to elevate a summer outfit look no further than this regal duo for inspiration

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A composite of a picture of Kate Middleton and a picture of Carole Middleton, both at Ascot 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images // Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
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The Princess of Wales and her mother Carole Middleton both put their best fashion foot forward as they attended 2026 Royal Ascot's second day. This was a big moment for Kate, who hasn't been to the races since 2023, and she travelled with Prince William in the carriage procession.

Even from a distance, her outfit was instantly recognisable as she re-wore her zesty citrus-yellow Roksanda dress. This vibrant ensemble couldn't have been more different from Carole's Ascot outfit, which was the most delicate blush-pink colour.

However, mother and daughter have a similar timeless approach to styling. Carole and Kate used the same clever tricks to enhance the elegance of their outfits and these are worth recreating with your summer capsule wardrobe staples.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she attends day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Kate And Carole's Outfits