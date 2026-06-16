Zara Tindall's lilac wrap dress and soft pink accessories at Royal Ascot have a 'Kate Middleton-ness' that instantly won me over
This pastel outfit that had all the hallmarks of the Princess of Wales's signature structured yet feminine style
The weather is heating up again and the summer events keep on coming, but we can always rely on Zara Tindall to oblige and deliver some much-needed style inspiration. She didn't disappoint on Day 1 of Royal Ascot and instead of going for vibrant colours like so many of the royals do, she went for head-to-toe pastels.
Even Mike got on board and matched his tie to her Rebecca Vallance dress, which is a sneak peak of a new season colour that's yet to be released. Alongside her trusty British clothing brands like Fairfax & Favor and Aspinal, Zara regularly champions the Australian designer but this lilac Ascot dress is a little different.
Instead of going for the high neck, puffed sleeve shape she often wears, the equestrian royal chose a wrap dress with a scalloped collared neckline.
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These luxurious court shoes have a pointed toe and a straight mid-height heel. They're the exact shade of Zara's shoes - misty rose - and this soft blush pink is surprisingly versatile in place of beige or light tan shoes. They're lined in leather and are hand-crafted.
You can get these Jones Bootmaker heels in several colours and in half sizes which is always a plus. They're made from soft suede and have a low block heel that's sturdy and gives a good amount of elevation. The insoles add comfort and the edge on each shoe is beautifully scalloped.
I'm surely not the only one who took one look at this gorgeous piece and thought of the Princess of Wales. She loves tailored dresses and Zara Tindall's frock had the perfect Kate-esque blend of structure and femininity.
The skirt was floaty and the bodice was streamlined without being overly fitted. The waist belt accentuated this fit-and-flare shape too.
Flowy silhouettes are ideal to wear in the heat as they're more breathable and you can't beat pastels when you want to add a summery edge. Blush pink and cerulean blue are both fashion colour trends for 2026 and the King's niece paired her dusty purple dress with rose accessories.
Her court shoes were Kate's favourite Emmy London Rebecca design in the shade 'misty rose' which is still available in the lower-heeled Claudia style. For Ascot, Zara might have used her affordable heel trick and added plastic protectors to avoid sinking into the grass.