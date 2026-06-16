Zara Tindall's lilac wrap dress and soft pink accessories at Royal Ascot have a 'Kate Middleton-ness' that instantly won me over

The weather is heating up again and the summer events keep on coming, but we can always rely on Zara Tindall to oblige and deliver some much-needed style inspiration. She didn't disappoint on Day 1 of Royal Ascot and instead of going for vibrant colours like so many of the royals do, she went for head-to-toe pastels.

Even Mike got on board and matched his tie to her Rebecca Vallance dress, which is a sneak peak of a new season colour that's yet to be released. Alongside her trusty British clothing brands like Fairfax & Favor and Aspinal, Zara regularly champions the Australian designer but this lilac Ascot dress is a little different.

Instead of going for the high neck, puffed sleeve shape she often wears, the equestrian royal chose a wrap dress with a scalloped collared neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Lilac Dresses

Phase Eight Julissa Wrap Dress £65 (was £129) at Phase Eight The Julissa dress is a classic style for Phase Eight and it comes in a variety of colours including this vibrant lilac tone. It's a timeless wrap style and has an asymmetric hem and subtle frill details that give it an ultra feminine edge. Jolie Moi Kimono Sleeve Midi Dress £75 at Debenhams Featuring kimono sleeves for a floaty feel, this dress also has a wrap front and V-neckline. It's finished with two pockets and has a discreet back zip that makes getting it on and off incredibly quick. Pair with white accessories or lean into the lilac. Coast Shirt Jacquard Midi Dress £149 at Karen Millen If you love the lilac tone of Zara Tindall's Ascot dress then this is an elegant option and has a timeless shirt-style design that's also one of her favourites. The matching belt accentuates the waist and the floral jacquard fabric brings texture.

Shop Pastel Accessories

Same Colour Emmy London Claudia Heels £545 at Emmy London These luxurious court shoes have a pointed toe and a straight mid-height heel. They're the exact shade of Zara's shoes - misty rose - and this soft blush pink is surprisingly versatile in place of beige or light tan shoes. They're lined in leather and are hand-crafted. New Look Pink Top Handle Bag £19.99 at New Look Also available in butter yellow and in gold, this dainty top handle bag is made from faux leather and has a top handle strap. You can also attach a longer strap to make it a shoulder bag instead and it would add a lovely pop of colour to a summer outfit. Jones Bootmaker Suede Block Heel £89 at M&S You can get these Jones Bootmaker heels in several colours and in half sizes which is always a plus. They're made from soft suede and have a low block heel that's sturdy and gives a good amount of elevation. The insoles add comfort and the edge on each shoe is beautifully scalloped.

I'm surely not the only one who took one look at this gorgeous piece and thought of the Princess of Wales. She loves tailored dresses and Zara Tindall's frock had the perfect Kate-esque blend of structure and femininity.

The skirt was floaty and the bodice was streamlined without being overly fitted. The waist belt accentuated this fit-and-flare shape too.

Flowy silhouettes are ideal to wear in the heat as they're more breathable and you can't beat pastels when you want to add a summery edge. Blush pink and cerulean blue are both fashion colour trends for 2026 and the King's niece paired her dusty purple dress with rose accessories.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Her court shoes were Kate's favourite Emmy London Rebecca design in the shade 'misty rose' which is still available in the lower-heeled Claudia style. For Ascot, Zara might have used her affordable heel trick and added plastic protectors to avoid sinking into the grass.