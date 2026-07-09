Zara Tindall knows exactly what outfits are breathable enough to wear in the heat and still look elegant and over the years her Wimbledon style has always included a simple midi dress. This silhouette is her go-to and she reached for it again on 8th July when she and her husband Mike made a low-key appearance at the tennis.

They don't usually sit in the Royal Box and can go under the radar, though Zara's blue and white striped dress caught my eye as she's worn stripes a lot to Wimbledon. It was by Australian designer Rebecca Vallance and had puffed sleeves and a round neckline.

Delicate buttons mean you can adjust the look and the King's niece undid a couple to give her dress a more relaxed feel. If you prefer summer dresses that accentuate your waist then you can't go wrong with a fit-and-flare shape like this.