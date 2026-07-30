There are times for leisurely getting ready and others that call for a throw-on outfit that delivers instant elegance. The easiest summer uniform is a dress and comfortable sandals but after weeks of heatwaves, I feel like I need some inspiration.

Sometimes taking things back to basics is more striking than going bold and Princess Anne's daughter-in-law Harriet is great at this. Her signature style is unfussy and for last year's Royal Charity Polo Cup she wore a plain shirt dress with wedges and a crossbody bag.

A white or off-white dress isn't the most exciting piece you can have in a summer capsule wardrobe but it's one of the most versatile. Harriet's one was by St Clair and it had a frilled neckline, a tie belt to accentuate the waist and a midi-length skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup Cup)

Recreate Harriet's Polo Outfit