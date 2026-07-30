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Want a fool-proof summer outfit? Harriet Phillips has inspired us to go back to basics with her white midi and practical crossbody bag

This 2025 polo look wasn't overcomplicated and the simplicity is what makes it so chic and versatile

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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend The Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at Guards Polo Club on July 11, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
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There are times for leisurely getting ready and others that call for a throw-on outfit that delivers instant elegance. The easiest summer uniform is a dress and comfortable sandals but after weeks of heatwaves, I feel like I need some inspiration.

Sometimes taking things back to basics is more striking than going bold and Princess Anne's daughter-in-law Harriet is great at this. Her signature style is unfussy and for last year's Royal Charity Polo Cup she wore a plain shirt dress with wedges and a crossbody bag.

A white or off-white dress isn't the most exciting piece you can have in a summer capsule wardrobe but it's one of the most versatile. Harriet's one was by St Clair and it had a frilled neckline, a tie belt to accentuate the waist and a midi-length skirt.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend the Royal charity polo cup at Flemish Farm on July 11, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup Cup)

Recreate Harriet's Polo Outfit