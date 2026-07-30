The more formal occasions you have to attend, the harder it becomes to choose what to wear. A reliable capsule of summer wedding guest dresses is a great starting point, but there are only so many floral midis one can wear in a season, and after seeing Julia Roberts' wedding-ready culottes from TWP, I'm convinced that this is the piece to cure my seasonal sartorial fatigue.

What to wear to a wedding is a heavily debated topic, so it's always worth checking in with the couple on the exact dress code for the day. But if you have plenty of freedom and want to try something new with your wardrobe, tapping into the fashion colour trends 2026 or a trending silhouette - like tailored culottes - is the perfect way to elevate your look.

Wearing tan culottes with a spray of stunning embellishments, Julia's statement shorts have sold out. Teaming her tailored Bermudas with a romantic, ruffle blouse, the A-lister spun what could have been quite a casual look into striking wedding guest attire.

A post shared by Michael Braun (@michael) A photo posted by on