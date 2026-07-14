Styling shorts isn't easy, but Minnie Driver just provided the ultimate blueprint for wearing this summer staple
Her combination of striking accessories and cool and casual pairings is a winner
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Her combination of striking accessories and cool and casual pairings is a winner