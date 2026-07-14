Kylie Minogue elevates her black slouchy jeans with this trending jacket, but it's the playful colour that makes it a standout

With the current overcast sky, you might be reaching for lightweight jackets for the first time in a few weeks. And if you are searching for inspiration, look no further than Kylie Minogue's blush coloured bomber jacket.

We've seen the rise of the bomber jacket style this year, in all kinds of colour variations. But have you considered pink? In an Instagram post, Kylie styles slouchy black jeans with the playful pastel pink bomber jacket layered over a simple black t-shirt tucked into her waistband.

Elevating her jacket and jeans even more, she also accessorised with one of the best designer handbags – the medium Chanel 25 handbag in grainy black leather. Not only does her luxurious bag elevate her look, but she also adds pointed leather boots for a polished finish.