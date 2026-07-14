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There's always a "twist" with Ninja - and their delicious frozen drinks maker will delight summer hosts

Whether it's two flavours or offering an alternative to dairy and alcohol, the Ninja Slushi twist has it all

Laura Honey&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
The Ninja Slushi Twist with frozen drinks around it, including the twist design
(Image credit: Ninja)
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