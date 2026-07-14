There's always a "twist" with Ninja - and their delicious frozen drinks maker will delight summer hosts
Whether it's two flavours or offering an alternative to dairy and alcohol, the Ninja Slushi twist has it all
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Whether it's two flavours or offering an alternative to dairy and alcohol, the Ninja Slushi twist has it all