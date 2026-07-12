Is your garden simply too hot to enjoy? Try this genius, space-saving shade solution that won't blow the budget

With temperatures reaching record highs this past month, it's getting increasingly hard to spend any quality time out in the garden. Which is why we've been on the lookout for some smart shade ideas so you can enjoy your summer outside.

There's no shortage of garden shade ideas to add to your garden for the summer months; however, many of them can be expensive, rather bulky or involve waiting for trees to grow. That shouldn't mean you're stuck without that all-important shade and struggling to keep your garden cool this season.

So if you do need small garden ideas, or simply don't have the budget to buy an impressive pergola, these shade sails are just what you've been looking for.

Beat the heat with sun shade sails

Shadescaping your can has multiple benefits for both you and your plant life, especially with the weather getting hotter each summer. That's why it's a good idea to invest in something that can offer that much-needed relief from the sun and the UV that can leave us looking a little too red.

Shade sails aren't only an affordable option, but they can also be easily taken down and don't take up any precious floor space like a parasol or pergola would.