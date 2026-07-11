Garden expert reveals a genius way of repurposing old tennis racquets in your garden

Enjoying time out in the garden between Wimbledon matches this month? With the final ahead of us today, we've got tennis on our minds, and this rather ingenious trick is just the thing to get us ready for the championship's climax.

It may have been a challenge trying to sort your garden out this month without missing the thrilling Wimbledon matches. But there's nothing like having the right essential gardening tools to make your life easier, and more importantly, make your July gardening jobs list go quicker.

Which is why this trick from gardening expert Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter on Instagram) immediately caught our eye. Not only does it help get a particularly frustrating job in the garden done quicker and easier, but it's also got a Wimbledon-esque twist to it.