Jump to category:

Flying ant season is back, causing experts to issue an 'early swarm warning' - here's what that means

Have you spotted some of the dreaded flying ants around? This year they're earlier than ever before, and here's why

Emily Smith&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
picture of flying ants leaving nest for nuptial flight
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

It happens every year, but we don't think we'll ever get used to the sudden swarms of flying ants taking over our outdoor spaces. This year, they're earlier than usual, so you'll want to start preparing now.

Whether or not you've had to learn