Flying ant season is back, causing experts to issue an 'early swarm warning' - here's what that means
Have you spotted some of the dreaded flying ants around? This year they're earlier than ever before, and here's why
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It happens every year, but we don't think we'll ever get used to the sudden swarms of flying ants taking over our outdoor spaces. This year, they're earlier than usual, so you'll want to start preparing now.
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