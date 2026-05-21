Doing this simple task now can help to keep your home cool during the heatwave

It's finally happening, the first proper heatwave of the year is upon us, and the grey clouds are about to be a distant memory. And while we're excited to see the sun, it comes with less welcome sweaty sleeps and humid homes.

UK heatwaves are no joke, with a major lack of air conditioning and seriously insulated homes, it can get too hot quickly. That's where having one of the best cooling fans can be an absolute lifesaver and the most efficient way to cool down a room without AC.

To really make the most of their cooling power, you must maintain them properly, and that's why experts are calling you to do this one task now before the heatwave gets a little too much.

Hot weather fan preperation

While various expert fan hacks will help make your electric fan more efficient, there's something quicker and simpler you can do to ensure it's working properly. And that's to give it a thorough clean.

"Regular cleaning not only ensures your fan operates efficiently, but also extends its lifespan and reduces the risk of dust-related allergies," starts Maria Bullen, a comfort specialist at Dreamland.

"Always turn off and unplug your fan before cleaning, and make sure it’s completely cool before you start," she recommends.

The same is true when cleaning your air fryer and other electric appliances; always double check there's no power going to them, and they've been off for quite some time.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing how to clean a fan safely, even how to properly clean a tower fan, is a key part of owning the appliance and getting the most out of it.

"Use a hoover with a brush attachment to gently remove dust and debris from vents and fan blades. It improves airflow and prevents overheating," instructs Maria. "Compressed air is a must-have for reaching dust trapped inside vents. Just short bursts will do the trick, and help avoid moisture build-up."

For more stubborn dust or hard-to-reach areas, Maria says it's best to use a small clean paintbrush, as this will dislodge the dust from tricky corners without causing any damage.

Not only will cleaning your fan now keep your bedroom cool in hot weather, but it will also make the appliance more energy-efficient, which is a great expert tip to save money on energy costs.

Want to double up on the cooling power in your home? We'd recommend trying out some savvy cooling window hacks that can make all the difference when sweltering heatwaves hit.