Meaco has rewritten the rules on keeping cool - their new range of fans is the refresh we all need

Meaco has rewritten the rules on keeping cool and their new Sefte range is the refresh we all need. I have always thought of Meaco as the unsung hero of air circulation, and this launch proves exactly why. The Sefte collection is quieter, more powerful, and more versatile than anything I have tested recently, combining precise airflow engineering with thoughtful, user-led design. It takes everything we thought a fan could do and refines it into something far more sophisticated.

Whilst I say Meaco does not always get the spotlight it deserves, you will absolutely recognise the name. Often listed alongside Dyson and Shark when we talk about the best cooling fans, they are serious players in the air circulation space. This new additions to the Sefte collection is a move towards more efficient motors, smarter oscillation, and performance that suggests these will sell out long before summer properly arrives.

From a pedestal fan designed to circulate air across an entire room to a compact, counter-friendly model that slots neatly under cabinets, these are seriously impressive. They are so quiet that even sound-sensitive equipment struggled to register them running, yet the airflow is powerful and controlled.. When it comes to how to sleep in the heat, this collection is so much more than cool.

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MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator Launch

I have always thought fans were cool in both senses, but the Sefte collection sharpens that definition. The Sefte Collection expansion is a ground-up rethink informed by customer feedback, real homes, and real sleep complaints. You can see all this in the final results of the Sefte Air Circulator Collection: it's precise, diverse, and sensitive too.

Versatile home fan Meaco Meacofan Sefte® Pro 10" Pedestal Air Circulator £199.99 at Meaco UK the beauty of this fan is in its versatility. The pedestal fan is adjustable in height, so you can sit it on your bedside table, or use it to cool the room. It can convert to cordless power and comes with a storage bag too. Quiet table fan Meaco Meacofan Sefte® Pro 10" Table Air Circulator £119.99 at Meaco UK A brilliant option for the office and the beside table, this is powerful and quiet. It can also be used as a cordless fan and positioned in whichever way you choose. Again, you'll get a storage bag with this one. Petite fan for bedsides Meaco Meacofan Sefte® 8" Portable Battery Air Circulator £79.99 at Meaco UK The ultimate fan for portable practicality, this battery-powered fan works wonders for all positions and hot flushes. It's quiet, compact and seriously impressive too. It also has a storage bag included.

What's new in the MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator collection?

(Image credit: Meaco)

The headline feature is its acoustic performance. Operating from just 25dB, this sits well within the threshold of a whisper, yet the airflow remains strong and consistent thanks to the high-efficiency DC brushless motor and deep draw blades.

When I first heard about this feature, I didn't think the fans would actually be as quiet as their promise. However, in practice, they are just as silent. I'm a sensitive sleeper, but couldn't hear the fan, even in the silence of night. The display lights also turn off, as do the beep sounds, so your fan won't disturb a thing, all whilst blowing a beautiful breeze across the room. Even the oscillation can be fine-tuned to avoid rattling blinds or over-cooling one spot. As Chris Michael explains, the aim was to create airflow that works with your environment, not against it.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Versatility is where Sefte becomes even more impressive, if that's possible. The compact models have been dimensioned to sit neatly under wall cabinets, while pedestal and tower options use Air Beam Precision to control airflow. With six ranges of vertical and horizontal oscillation and twelve fan speeds, you can move from targeted cooling to full-room circulation without compromise.

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Then there is the usability. A repositioned sensor means you can adjust settings without so much as shifting in bed, while app control, voice compatibility with Google and Alexa, and a glow-in-the-dark magnetic remote make interaction feel seamless. Add in a replaceable rechargeable battery offering up to 40 hours of cordless use, and this is a fan designed to stay in your life.

Sleep, of course, is where this range earns its place. Meaco has stripped away every common irritation: no beeps, no intrusive lights, no aggressive bursts of air.

(Image credit: Meaco)

These additions to the collection of MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulators is one that you'll want in your home. Complete with all the latest specs, most thoughtful modifications, and impressive features yet, these will sell out as soon as a hot spell hits. And they're going to be hot flush heroes too.