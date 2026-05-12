Avoid this common hedge trimming mistake or risk a hefty £1,000 fine this summer

If you’ve been putting off trimming your hedges, it might be time to bite the bullet, get your garden gloves on and start cutting – it’s not just unsightly when a hedge runs rampant, it can leave you seriously out of pocket.

A well-manicured hedge is essential to any well-thought-out garden. Whether it’s designed to feel like an inviting cottage garden or just a place where you can get out and speak to your plants (yes, really, it can boost your mental wellbeing).

However, the benefits go beyond the aesthetics. Proper hedge maintenance fosters better relations with your neighbours. Your foliage shouldn’t be creeping onto their property or blocking their sunlight. And this isn’t just about being a good neighbour, it’s actually required by law – and should official complaints be levied, your overgrown hedges could end up costing you.

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Common hedge trimming mistake to avoid

If a complaint is made, councils can get involved and inform you to make a change if a hedge is made up of two or more mostly evergreen or semi-evergreen trees or shrubs, is over two metres tall, and affects someone’s enjoyment of their home or garden.

After the formal complaint is made to the council, homeowners may also be faced with a council fee. Continuing to ignore this notice could leave you with a fine of up to £1,000 - not to mention facing ongoing issues with your neighbours that could get out of hand before you know it.

It only takes seconds and good secateurs to get started trimming. And everyone can agree that, if we were to spend £1,000 on our gardens, it should be on the best outdoor furniture or other improvements to your very own oasis – not fines.

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James Holmes, Managing Director at Validus Construction, comments, “People tend to think neighbour disputes start with major extensions, when in reality they are far more likely to begin with a hedge line, or a noisy Sunday morning job in the garden.”

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He explains that, while something like a hedge might seem lower down on the list of priorities and concerns between neighbours, if a complaint is made, it can quickly escalate.

"Once a complaint becomes formal, costs can follow very quickly, whether that is Land Registry fees, council complaint fees, surveyor costs, or penalties for ignoring notices. A quick conversation is usually much cheaper than sorting out a row afterwards."

It’s not the only responsibility you might have when it comes to your hedges, too, especially if you live near a road or a public path.

Under Section 154 of the Highways Act 1980, you can be responsible for ensuring hedges, trees, or shrubs do not obstruct or endanger pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. If your hedges or foliage restrict visibility, streetlights, or access to public roads and paths, you can be contacted to remove them.

Your local council will issue an informal request to begin with, and then serve a 21-day notice to sort out the offending foliage and vegetation.

If you don’t act by then, the council can carry out the work on their own and ask you to recoup the costs, going through the courts if necessary.