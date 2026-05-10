Fallen out of love with your home? Here are 9 expert-backed ways to bring back that fluttery feeling

After living in a house for a while, however much love and attention you poured into researching the latest Pinterest interior decor trends and getting the details just right when you first moved in, there is bound to come a time when it all gets a little too familiar – something that may leave you feeling a little uninspired by your surroundings.

Bearing in mind that your home should be the place you look forward to returning to, a space you feel sheltered from the outside world, within a backdrop that fosters a sense of wellbeing, it is important to ensure that you create an environment that supports all of this.

If you've fallen out of love with your home, read on to see our expert-backed methods to reignite the spark...

9 expert-approved ways to fall back in love with your home

If your home has been leaving you feeling a little lacklustre of late, our expert advice on the small, achievable steps you can take to bring back that sparkle is here to help. We'll have you adoring your pad again in no time at all.

1. Switch up your soft furnishings

(Image credit: ILIV)

Swapping some of the existing soft furnishings around your home can make a massive difference. I can't tell you how much the two new throws on our sofa changed the way I felt about the space.

Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV, explains which changes can have the most positive impact. "Often, it’s not the big-ticket items, but the ‘soft’ elements like flattened cushions, tired throws, over-trend prints, or bedding that’s lost its structure, that make a room feel past its best.

"Cushions are one of the simplest and most affordable updates," continues Debbie. "Swap out flat, overfilled or mismatched pads for well-structured inserts and covers in layered tones. Mixing textures is also a good tip for instantly adding depth and style without a full redesign, for example, pairing soft weaves with embroidered or printed fabrics."

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Debbie goes on to explain that changing soft furnishings to reflect seasonal interior decor trends is also a wise move. "Spring and summer are about lightness. Consider replacing heavy, wintry fabrics with breathable materials and softer palettes such as warm neutrals, botanical greens, gentle blues and earthy clay tones. Even changing curtain fabrics or updating a headboard textile can dramatically refresh a room without replacing furniture."

2. Rethink your furniture layouts

(Image credit: The Painted Furniture Company)

In some cases, moving your furniture around can really change the way a room looks, feels and works – no new purchases necessary.

"Often, falling back in love with your home doesn’t require a full renovation – just a fresh perspective," picks up Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company. "One of the simplest yet most transformative changes you can make is rethinking your furniture layout. By repositioning key pieces, you can completely alter how a room feels and functions, whether that’s improving the flow of movement by looking at small living room layouts, maximising natural light, or creating more inviting, sociable spaces."

According to Kate, the secret lies in getting a little creative with furniture arrangements and moving away from standard layout principles. "Start by identifying the focal point of the room, for example, a fireplace, a window, or a statement piece of furniture, and arrange everything else around it. Don’t be afraid to pull furniture away from the walls to create a more intimate look, or to repurpose pieces in different rooms to give them a new lease of life."

3. Change kitchen unit fronts and hardware

(Image credit: Future)

If it is your kitchen that is no longer quite 'doing it' for you – and, let's face it, this is often the space we spend the most time in – you need not remortgage to give it a new lease of life.

"The kitchen is often the most used room in your home; therefore, the smallest tweaks can make a big impact," Samantha Davies from The Kitchen Restoration Company elaborates. "Swapping your cabinet doors for a new colour or finish can completely change the atmosphere in just a few days, compared to a full kitchen replacement.

"The cabinetry takes up the most visual real estate in a kitchen, meaning a door style or colour going out of trend can make the whole space feel more tired," continues Samantha. "Replacing just the doors and drawer fronts allows you to adopt modern kitchen trends – such as the shift from high-gloss to soft matt – while keeping the perfectly functional 'bones' of your kitchen."

Interior designer Holly Scott, of Holly Scott Interior Design, has another tip for anyone wanting to update their kitchen. "Another option I often suggest is refreshing the splashback. This is a great place to introduce colour, texture or pattern without overwhelming the space."

Frenchic Dream Catcher Trim Paint £15.95/500ml at Frenchic Frenchic's chalk and mineral paint is perfect for giving tired kitchen units a refresh and we love this shade – a warm, yet fresh, taupe with pinky undertones. It is also self-priming and scuff-resistant. Wayfair Brass handle by Handle & Home From £6.16/handle at Wayfair Switch boring or dated cabinet hardware for these slimline, satin brass handles for a quick and affordable update. They come in a range of sizes and are supplied with the screws needed to secure them. Otto Tiles Menara White Arches Porcelain £79.20/m2 at Otto Tiles Turn your splashback into a stylish focal point with these beautiful tiles – inspired by the ancient Menara Gardens in Marrakesh, they are the perfect combo of traditional and modern design.

Holly Scott Social Links Navigation Interior designer Also known as The Happy Home Designer, Holly Scott is an award-winning luxury interior designer based in Oxfordshire with over 20 years of experience. Holly is known for designing unexpected, statement interiors that create talking points through the finishing touches and styling.

4. Have a seriously good declutter

(Image credit: Future | Brent Darby)

Decluttering, that task that so many of us put off, yet that makes us feel so good once done and dusted. It isn't just when it comes to organising your home that it helps, though it can also contribute to how you feel about it.

Interior therapist and Feng Shui specialist Suzanne Roynon, from Interiors Therapy, explains that tuning into the home and identifying what’s not working for you can have a dramatic and lasting impact — and the problems often start with having too much stuff.

"I’ve known people who change their minds about selling a home, having used interiors therapy, which goes much deeper than basic decluttering and has a lasting effect because it helps people develop an extremely low tolerance for clutter. They realised how many of their possessions were actually bringing them down emotionally, creating unnecessary stress, and impacting their health.

"Clutter is the result of a series of unmade decisions – often as a result of keeping possessions and mementoes through habit, fear, guilt or confusion," continues Suzanne. "This is especially pertinent when they are inherited from previous generations."

Suzanne encourages donating, gifting or recycling anything which is not used, needed or loved, so everything which remains in the home is genuinely appreciated. "It’s a wonderful way to create breathing space, lots of extra storage, and acknowledge that clutter has weighed you and your home down for far too long. As upgrades go, it can transform the way people live in a home so they can fall in love with it all over again."

Suzanne Roynon Social Links Navigation Interiors Therapy expert Suzanne Roynon is a member of the International Feng Shui Guild, based in the UK and working internationally. In addition to her Interiors Therapy and Feng Shui consultancy and teaching, Suzanne is the author of the award-winning bestseller ‘Welcome Home, How Stuff Makes or Breaks your Relationship’.

5. Refresh your colour scheme

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Never underestimate the power of colour within the home; the effect it can have on how you feel about a space can be immense. Rather than relying on the latest paint colour trends alone, it pays to focus on how particular shades make you feel

"One of the most effective ways to transform a space is through colour. It’s something I always start with in my design work, as it sets the tone for how a room feels," says Holly Scott.

"Rather than jumping straight to paint charts, I always encourage clients to think first about the feeling they want to create," continues Holly. "Calm, cosy, uplifting or warm. From there, we build a palette that works across the space. Paint is relatively quick and cost-effective, but when used well, it can completely change the mood of a room."

Holly also has some tips on how to translate your colour preferences into a space effectively. "You only need to set aside a weekend for one room. Build a palette of three to five tones and consider carrying colour across walls and woodwork for a more cohesive, elevated look."

6. Address your existing lighting scheme

(Image credit: KES Lighting & Home)

Lighting plays a huge role in creating ambience within a space. Not only that, but it can also change how an existing interior scheme comes across – with some tweaks to your illumination, there might be no need for any other upgrades.

James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting & Home, reveals that one of the easiest ways to transform a space is by upgrading your fixtures. "Replacing a single overhead fitting with a mix of wall lights, table lamps and floor lamps instantly adds depth and warmth. Small updates like upgrading old fittings or adding statement pendants in the kitchen and hallway can make a home feel more refined and contemporary without significant expense.

"Use directional or adjustable lights to draw attention to open shelving, a favourite splashback, or a piece of artwork — this is such an easy way to give your space an interior designed edge without major changes," continues James.



"Symmetry brings a sense of order and calm to a room and a matching pair of table lamps will give your space an instantly polished feel. This stylish touch works especially well on bedside tables or sideboards."

James concludes by highlighting the importance of light colour temperatures too. "Switching to warm tone bulbs is one of the simplest ways to create a more inviting atmosphere. Warmer light enhances natural materials and improves the ambience of living rooms, bedrooms and dining areas."