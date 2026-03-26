These are the affordable buys I'm shopping this month to update my home for spring

Spring feels like a natural time to give our homes a style refresh and, with the latest interior collections newly launched, there’s plenty to be excited about. That doesn't mean you have to blow the budget; often, it's the smallest of touches that can make the biggest impact – a new cushion or rug, for instance.

Whether you want to rework a tired corner with a mini makeover or are planning a full room redo and need inspiration, we’ve pulled together our favourite looks so you can pick out all the key buys you need.

New season buys to shop now: Spring interior decor trends

From the unapologetic brights of maximalist style and punchy teal tones to grounding colours of sunset hues, there's a new seasonal style to suit all tastes.

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Invigorating spring greens

Left to right: Moon Daisies wallpaper in olive, £132 per roll, Little Greene; Green Henley Stripe double duvet cover set, £55; Green Allonby Check woven throw, £65; Green Candy Stripe Frill cushion, £35; all Laura Ashley; Country Flowers glass water jug, £30.99; Spring Hedgerow china coasters, £4.49 each; tray, £12.99; all Gisela Graham (Image credit: Little Greene | Laura Ashley | Gisella Graham)

Green is a perennial favourite and a colour that comes into its own in springtime, with fresh greens, leafy patterns and botanical prints in abundance. Rooted in nature, green is an easy colour to introduce into any room scheme, pairing perfectly with neutrals, woods and natural materials for a look that feels super-relaxed and easy to live with. In the shops this season expect to see plenty of fresh greens and soft white brought together in a mix of patterns and weaves, from ditsy florals, delicate leaves and polka dots to classic stripes, linens and country checks.

New Romantic styles

Left to right: Hutton Deep Relaxed Sit three-seater sofa in natural mix light rose pink, £1525; Blue Stripe cushion, £14; Leaf cushion, £20; Natural rattan scallop storage coffee table, £299, all Next; Natural Coral Ashstead Damask double duvet set, £70; Old Rose Pink scalloped cushion, £45; Sage Green Semington cushion, £32; Green Zoey Check throw, £42; all Laura Ashley; Poppy winged chair in cranberry, £695; Tyra rug in cream, from £69; both Furniture Village (Image credit: Next | Laura Ashley | Furniture Village)

Country house style has a timeless appeal that never dates, but this season sees the look given the prettiest of updates. Familiar florals, classic stripes and heritage prints have been reworked and recoloured in a palette of romantic pinks, rosy reds and soft greens that feel fresh, dainty and full of charm.

Furniture is elegant and inviting, with shapely winged armchairs, plush pouffes and smart buttoned-back sofas finished with frills, ruffles and fringing alongside ornate occasional furniture with turned legs, scalloped trims and bobbin detailing.

Contrasting teal and tobacco

Walls: Light Mineral matt emulsion, £20 for 2.5 ltrs; Kipton mineral double bed, £249; Elma bedside table, £229; Genoa chenille eyelet curtains, from £40; Dorma Crisp & Fresh duck egg blue duvet cover set, from £46; Cotton muslin caramel double duvet cover set, £48; all Dunelm (Image credit: Dunelm)

Transformative Teal is the colour of the year for 2026 (named by trend forecasters WGSN) and it's easy to see why with such a versatile colour. Lying between blue and green, teal can feel serene and calming on its own or vibrant and punchy when combined with other colours – just take your pick.

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For a colour pairing that adds instant richness to cool teal, warm tobacco is the perfect partner. Use teal and tobacco in equal measures for a bold, balanced look or reserve tobacco as an accent colour to add extra edge to a smart all-teal scheme.

Playful Prairie Chic

Cow print rug, from £32; Orange cube pouffe, £35; Velvet cowboy boot cushion, £12; Cow print fur cushion, £12; Cow print fur throw, £35; Knitted star fringe cushion, £14; Quilted floral star cushion, £12; Plum bobbin lamp, £12; Reactive glaze vases, £12 for three; all George Home (Image credit: George home)

If laidback living is your vibe, then say howdy to this rustic look that takes inspiration from the wild west. Light, open rooms and a pared-back interior are key to the ‘prairie’ aesthetic, so keep decoration to a minimum (no cowboy kitsch here, please).

Instead, let the colours of the landscape be the starting point, with earthy shades of brown, sand and warm terracotta, mixed with accents of cactus green, sunset orange and night blue. Then just layer on the pattern, with simple Aztec stripes, geometrics and animal prints on rugs, throws, cushions and wall hangings.

Statement Maximalist Style

Souk Ikat berber-style rug, £229; faux mohair throw, £20; rope floor lamp, £119; Madina cut-out ceramic side table, £149; Wiggle pleated shades, £45 each; Flower wall art, £18 each; all Sophie Robinson range at Dunelm (Image credit: Dunelm)

More is more with this flamboyant, colour-happy look that is the perfect antidote after a dark and gloomy winter. Maximalist style is not for the faint-hearted - colours are bold, joyful and bright, and patterns loud, mismatched and clashing - so it can take confidence to pull this look off.

Using a large-scale pattern on a hero piece (such as a sofa, bed, or rug) can be a good starting point, giving the eye somewhere to rest. Then mix in smaller-scale patterns around the room, with areas of solid colour here and there to add some visual calm.