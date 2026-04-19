Smarten up your spring wardrobe with Jo Good's high street tailoring edit

Traditionally, if you wanted to find well-tailored pieces to add a sharp feel to your wardrobe, you’d need to splash out on high-end and designer brands, but thankfully, the high street has really upped its game when it comes to nipped-in silhouettes and well-cut separates, so you can smarten up your look minus the big spend.

If you are looking for some crisp and figure-flattering buys but are feeling unsure about where to start, Jo Good rounded up some of the best styles available right now during a fashion segment for This Morning earlier this week. She certainly knows what she's talking about when it comes to hero buys to tick off spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and her latest round-up of must-haves is such a treat for savvy shoppers on a budget.

Jo has taken all the hard work out of updating your spring outfits, and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up her picks below.

The Ultimate Guide To Spring Tailoring | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

Shop Jo's Tailoring Edit

ASOS Linen Look Waistcoat Maxi Dress with Poplin Skirt £55 at ASOS This one looks like separates, but you'll get a full outfit with one dress. Jo explains: "This is such a great example of tailoring for springtime. The waistcoat top elongates the body, and the well-placed buttons create the most beautiful shape." M&S Faux Suede Basket Weave Collared Shirt £35 at M&S We love this co-ord shirt from British clothing brand M&S, and Jo clearly does too, as the stylist explains: "This gorgeous shirt really does feel like suede, and it's a lovely colour as well." M&S Faux Suede Weave Effect Longline Shorts £38 at M&S Unsure about how to style a pair of tailored shorts like these? Jo advises: "I would always say that if you are going to wear a short, wear it with a flat shoe and find a pair that sits just above the knee." Sosandar Pale Pink Linen Blend Wide Leg Trouser £49 at Sosandar Waistcoats and tailored trousers remain big news for this season, and this pink linen look is one of the best. Jo says, "I love this one. I would wear (the waistcoat) by itself as a top with nothing underneath. There are matching shorts available, too." Primark Linen Blend Short Sleeve Blazer £28 at Primark A short-sleeve blazer is a smart yet lighter alternative to a heavier jacket during sunny weather. Jo explains: "Short-sleeved styles like this can look a little boxy, so to add definition, try adding a waist-cinching belt over the top." Primark Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers £18 at Primark These trousers will look great for the office or a date night. Jo was very excited about this bargain set and says, "This is a lovely spring take on suiting, and the beautiful cornflower blue is everywhere right now."

Jo really has nailed it with her tailored picks, and each item will bring a smart spin to your outfits while still feeling very wearable and relaxed. It's hard to pick a favourite, but if I had to, it would probably be the cleverly designed ASOS dress that creates a full outfit with very minimal effort while accentuating curves in all the right places.

Jo herself was wearing a now sold-out shirt from ASOS, and her stripey number looked great paired with wide-leg jeans. The presenter balanced her wide-leg hemline with a big collar and pussybow blouse, creating fullness at the top and bottom of her look, which naturally narrowed her waist.