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Smarten up your spring wardrobe with Jo Good's high street tailoring edit

She cherry-picked her hero buys from some of our favourite brands

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(Image credit: This Morning, ITV)
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Traditionally, if you wanted to find well-tailored pieces to add a sharp feel to your wardrobe, you’d need to splash out on high-end and designer brands, but thankfully, the high street has really upped its game when it comes to nipped-in silhouettes and well-cut separates, so you can smarten up your look minus the big spend.

If you are looking for some crisp and figure-flattering buys but are feeling unsure about where to start, Jo Good rounded up some of the best styles available right now during a fashion segment for This Morning earlier this week. She certainly knows what she's talking about when it comes to hero buys to tick off spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and her latest round-up of must-haves is such a treat for savvy shoppers on a budget.

The Ultimate Guide To Spring Tailoring | This Morning - YouTube The Ultimate Guide To Spring Tailoring | This Morning - YouTube
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Shop Jo's Tailoring Edit

Jo really has nailed it with her tailored picks, and each item will bring a smart spin to your outfits while still feeling very wearable and relaxed. It's hard to pick a favourite, but if I had to, it would probably be the cleverly designed ASOS dress that creates a full outfit with very minimal effort while accentuating curves in all the right places.

Jo herself was wearing a now sold-out shirt from ASOS, and her stripey number looked great paired with wide-leg jeans. The presenter balanced her wide-leg hemline with a big collar and pussybow blouse, creating fullness at the top and bottom of her look, which naturally narrowed her waist.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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