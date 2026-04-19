Smarten up your spring wardrobe with Jo Good's high street tailoring edit
She cherry-picked her hero buys from some of our favourite brands
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Traditionally, if you wanted to find well-tailored pieces to add a sharp feel to your wardrobe, you’d need to splash out on high-end and designer brands, but thankfully, the high street has really upped its game when it comes to nipped-in silhouettes and well-cut separates, so you can smarten up your look minus the big spend.
If you are looking for some crisp and figure-flattering buys but are feeling unsure about where to start, Jo Good rounded up some of the best styles available right now during a fashion segment for This Morning earlier this week. She certainly knows what she's talking about when it comes to hero buys to tick off spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and her latest round-up of must-haves is such a treat for savvy shoppers on a budget.
Jo has taken all the hard work out of updating your spring outfits, and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up her picks below.
Shop Jo's Tailoring Edit
This one looks like separates, but you'll get a full outfit with one dress. Jo explains: "This is such a great example of tailoring for springtime. The waistcoat top elongates the body, and the well-placed buttons create the most beautiful shape."
We love this co-ord shirt from British clothing brand M&S, and Jo clearly does too, as the stylist explains: "This gorgeous shirt really does feel like suede, and it's a lovely colour as well."
Waistcoats and tailored trousers remain big news for this season, and this pink linen look is one of the best. Jo says, "I love this one. I would wear (the waistcoat) by itself as a top with nothing underneath. There are matching shorts available, too."
Jo really has nailed it with her tailored picks, and each item will bring a smart spin to your outfits while still feeling very wearable and relaxed. It's hard to pick a favourite, but if I had to, it would probably be the cleverly designed ASOS dress that creates a full outfit with very minimal effort while accentuating curves in all the right places.
Jo herself was wearing a now sold-out shirt from ASOS, and her stripey number looked great paired with wide-leg jeans. The presenter balanced her wide-leg hemline with a big collar and pussybow blouse, creating fullness at the top and bottom of her look, which naturally narrowed her waist.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.