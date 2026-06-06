Struggling in this unpredictable weather? Jo Good's hero buys on ITV's This Morning will have you looking your best, even in wet weather

It felt like summer had actually arrived last week, but just as we'd gotten used to sundresses, sandals and shorts, the Great British weather did its usual thing and brought back rain, wind and grey skies again. Now we have a combination of warm temperatures and sudden showers, so if you're asking what should I wear today? You're not alone

Thankfully, Jo Good is on hand with some clever tricks and hero buys for looking and feeling your best, even if the forecast catches you out. While presenting a fashion segment on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, the stylish star wowed in a pink shirt and striped trouser combination from Boden, and shared some clever hacks for warm yet wet weather dressing.

As always, Jo has absolutely nailed it with her choices and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up some of the key picks below that will see you through summer and beyond.

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Exact Match Boden Puff Sleeve Oxford Shirt £69 at Boden The puffed sleeves on this shirt add some fun to the otherwise simple staple and it'll sit well with everything from a patterned skirt to jeans. Be quick though as there are only a couple of sizes left. Exact match Boden Kensington Linen Trousers £139 at Boden These lined bottoms will make a statement with print while making your legs look longer, and they are available in both petite and long lengths to make it easier to find your perfect fit.

Shop Jo's Picks

Whether you struggle with overheating on your clammy commuter bus or keep getting caught in the rain while doing the school run, Jo has rounded up some stylish weather-ready buys as well as some savvy style tips that will take the hassle out of pulling together your outfit right now.

The Fashion Fix for Britain’s Unpredictable Summer Weather | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

Jo looked incredible while presenting on the show. Her cheerful pink combination really wowed, and the bold colour combined with standout stripes ticked off two key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Earlier on in the show, the star added a sheer poncho from Amazon to keep her preppy ensemble rain-ready too, and the clear plastic was practical while still letting her outfit shine through.

We are hoping and praying that this hectic wet weather is only a short term thing, and we can get back to wearing our favourite sunny day outfits again soon, but Jo's hero advice and high street finds will definitely help to see us through the coming days ahead in style.

The star's savvy shopping choices don't have to be stashed away once the weather warms again either. The balloon leg trousers will feel breezy enough to wear with a vest and sandals on a sunny weekend, and the clever AIRism dress from Uniqlo will be ideal during high summer humidity. Buy now, wear on repeat.