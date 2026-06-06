Jump to category:

Struggling in this unpredictable weather? Jo Good's hero buys on ITV's This Morning will have you looking your best, even in wet weather

Splash-proof saviours for warm but wet days

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
a headshot of jo good
(Image credit: ITV Player, This Morning)
Jump to category:

It felt like summer had actually arrived last week, but just as we'd gotten used to sundresses, sandals and shorts, the Great British weather did its usual thing and brought back rain, wind and grey skies again. Now we have a combination of warm temperatures and sudden showers, so if you're asking what should I wear today? You're not alone

Thankfully, Jo Good is on hand with some clever tricks and hero buys for looking and feeling your best, even if the forecast catches you out. While presenting a fashion segment on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, the stylish star wowed in a pink shirt and striped trouser combination from Boden, and shared some clever hacks for warm yet wet weather dressing.

As always, Jo has absolutely nailed it with her choices and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up some of the key picks below that will see you through summer and beyond.

Shop Jo's Look

Shop Jo's Picks

Whether you struggle with overheating on your clammy commuter bus or keep getting caught in the rain while doing the school run, Jo has rounded up some stylish weather-ready buys as well as some savvy style tips that will take the hassle out of pulling together your outfit right now.

The Fashion Fix for Britain’s Unpredictable Summer Weather | This Morning - YouTube The Fashion Fix for Britain’s Unpredictable Summer Weather | This Morning - YouTube
Watch On

Jo looked incredible while presenting on the show. Her cheerful pink combination really wowed, and the bold colour combined with standout stripes ticked off two key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Earlier on in the show, the star added a sheer poncho from Amazon to keep her preppy ensemble rain-ready too, and the clear plastic was practical while still letting her outfit shine through.

We are hoping and praying that this hectic wet weather is only a short term thing, and we can get back to wearing our favourite sunny day outfits again soon, but Jo's hero advice and high street finds will definitely help to see us through the coming days ahead in style.

The star's savvy shopping choices don't have to be stashed away once the weather warms again either. The balloon leg trousers will feel breezy enough to wear with a vest and sandals on a sunny weekend, and the clever AIRism dress from Uniqlo will be ideal during high summer humidity. Buy now, wear on repeat.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.