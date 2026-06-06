Struggling in this unpredictable weather? Jo Good's hero buys on ITV's This Morning will have you looking your best, even in wet weather
Splash-proof saviours for warm but wet days
It felt like summer had actually arrived last week, but just as we'd gotten used to sundresses, sandals and shorts, the Great British weather did its usual thing and brought back rain, wind and grey skies again. Now we have a combination of warm temperatures and sudden showers, so if you're asking what should I wear today? You're not alone
Thankfully, Jo Good is on hand with some clever tricks and hero buys for looking and feeling your best, even if the forecast catches you out. While presenting a fashion segment on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, the stylish star wowed in a pink shirt and striped trouser combination from Boden, and shared some clever hacks for warm yet wet weather dressing.
As always, Jo has absolutely nailed it with her choices and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up some of the key picks below that will see you through summer and beyond.
Shop Jo's Look
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Exact Match
The puffed sleeves on this shirt add some fun to the otherwise simple staple and it'll sit well with everything from a patterned skirt to jeans. Be quick though as there are only a couple of sizes left.
Exact match
These lined bottoms will make a statement with print while making your legs look longer, and they are available in both petite and long lengths to make it easier to find your perfect fit.
Shop Jo's Picks
Whether you struggle with overheating on your clammy commuter bus or keep getting caught in the rain while doing the school run, Jo has rounded up some stylish weather-ready buys as well as some savvy style tips that will take the hassle out of pulling together your outfit right now.
Jo featured a pair of balloon leg trousers from Primark which aren't available to buy online right now, but this similar pair will do the job and the star said "Balloon leg bottoms gather at the ankle so they won't drag in the rain - there's nothing worse than wide leg trousers or jeans flapping about."
Jelly shoes are everywhere right now but may not seem the obvious choice for rain. Jo explains: "Wear a jelly shoe in the wet weather because your feet will get wet but when you get to work, you can take them off and give them a wipe and just pop them back on. It avoids a soggy trainer."
This may look like a normal day dress, but it has a hidden technical detail that will make all the difference. Jo says: "This is made from AIRism, which is a fabric that can breathe – it wicks sweat and clamminess away to keep you dry and cool and feels very light to wear."
Like your bags to be practical to carry all your essentials? Then this one is for you. Jo made it even more useful with a handy tip: "This bag looks great, and we’ve popped a smaller waterproof pouch from IKEA inside to protect anything important if it rains."
For those very wet days, you can't go wrong with your best wellies, and Jo is very passionate about this modern-looking pair: "I love these wellington boots – they are a great designer dupe and they are just wipe clean to save hassle."
Jo looked incredible while presenting on the show. Her cheerful pink combination really wowed, and the bold colour combined with standout stripes ticked off two key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Earlier on in the show, the star added a sheer poncho from Amazon to keep her preppy ensemble rain-ready too, and the clear plastic was practical while still letting her outfit shine through.
We are hoping and praying that this hectic wet weather is only a short term thing, and we can get back to wearing our favourite sunny day outfits again soon, but Jo's hero advice and high street finds will definitely help to see us through the coming days ahead in style.
The star's savvy shopping choices don't have to be stashed away once the weather warms again either. The balloon leg trousers will feel breezy enough to wear with a vest and sandals on a sunny weekend, and the clever AIRism dress from Uniqlo will be ideal during high summer humidity. Buy now, wear on repeat.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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