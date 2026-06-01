With wet weather ahead, here's how I'm updating all of my favourite summer outfits with just one M&S jacket

,When the UK's first heatwave of the year hit in May, it had many of us shedding layers and finally bringing our new season summer outfit ideas to life, but as June looks to be a decidedly soggy month, it's time to pivot once more.

Rather than putting away my summer dresses and lightweight separates, I'm updating my outfits with a simple addition that keeps them feeling June-appropriate but without having to bring out my best trench coat - unless it gets really soggy.

Step forward, the funnel-neck jacket trend. Already a hero piece in many a summer capsule wardrobe this season, I've finally got my hands on the bright green sporty style from M&S that has been selling like hot cakes. The cheerful apple green is not only one of the fashion colour trends of 2026, but it also helps keep every outfit looking summery and on-trend. Great for slightly cooler climes and breezier moments, without giving up on warm-weather style, if you just need a lighter layer, it's an ideal choice.

GO FOR GREEN THIS SUMMER

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

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If you find yourself asking what to wear as the weather turns again, this bestselling, lightweight tricot jacket is the perfect foil against chills without feeling the heat on humid, soggy summer days.

Just like the viral M&S red windbreaker, this style adds a cool, sporty zip-up edge to any outfit. With such a bold hue, I like to wear it with monochrome outfits such as timeless white jeans outfits or a plain black dress to make it really pop, but it'll look just as cool with your most comfortable jeans and a pair of adidas trainers as it will with dressier outfits.

Thanks to the boxy cropped silhouette, it looks equally stylish worn over your favourite dress and heeled sandals or styled with a slip skirt for a date night outfit idea. And once the sun does decide to return? I'll be wearing it with the matching green shorts for a head-to-toe off-duty athleisure look, too.