With wet weather ahead, here's how I'm updating all of my favourite summer outfits with just one M&S jacket
Rain or shine, M&S' sporty zip-up is my go-to extra layer for when temperatures dip
,When the UK's first heatwave of the year hit in May, it had many of us shedding layers and finally bringing our new season summer outfit ideas to life, but as June looks to be a decidedly soggy month, it's time to pivot once more.
Rather than putting away my summer dresses and lightweight separates, I'm updating my outfits with a simple addition that keeps them feeling June-appropriate but without having to bring out my best trench coat - unless it gets really soggy.
Step forward, the funnel-neck jacket trend. Already a hero piece in many a summer capsule wardrobe this season, I've finally got my hands on the bright green sporty style from M&S that has been selling like hot cakes. The cheerful apple green is not only one of the fashion colour trends of 2026, but it also helps keep every outfit looking summery and on-trend. Great for slightly cooler climes and breezier moments, without giving up on warm-weather style, if you just need a lighter layer, it's an ideal choice.
GO FOR GREEN THIS SUMMER
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Exact match
Whether you wear it over your favourite barrel leg jeans and a t-shirt or a light cotton dress, this jacket will immediately up the cool factor.
If you're wondering how to style leopard print this summer, this Puma track jacket will add a touch of the wild side to every outfit.
With a vintage-inspired design, this soft dusky blue track jacket will look great worn with wide leg jeans as the fitted style will highlight your waistline.
If you find yourself asking what to wear as the weather turns again, this bestselling, lightweight tricot jacket is the perfect foil against chills without feeling the heat on humid, soggy summer days.
Just like the viral M&S red windbreaker, this style adds a cool, sporty zip-up edge to any outfit. With such a bold hue, I like to wear it with monochrome outfits such as timeless white jeans outfits or a plain black dress to make it really pop, but it'll look just as cool with your most comfortable jeans and a pair of adidas trainers as it will with dressier outfits.
Thanks to the boxy cropped silhouette, it looks equally stylish worn over your favourite dress and heeled sandals or styled with a slip skirt for a date night outfit idea. And once the sun does decide to return? I'll be wearing it with the matching green shorts for a head-to-toe off-duty athleisure look, too.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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