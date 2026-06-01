'It's not too long, not too short' - Amanda Lamb finds the 'perfect' t-shirt for length, arm coverage and shape on the high street

The search for the very best t-shirts is anything but easy-breezy, but once you nail this spring/summer basic, a whole new world of comfortable yet stylish warm-weather dressing opens up to you. And if you're still on the hunt for that key buy, Amanda Lamb thinks she's located the ultimate buy.

Underpinning your summer capsule wardrobe, a great t-shirt is one of the most important items to get right. Working with everything from jeans to linen trousers and denim skirts, a great t-shirt is the supporting piece that can hold a whole look together, so we totally understood Amanda Lamb’s excitement when she revealed on Instagram that, after hunting ‘high and low for the perfect t-shirt,’ she’s finally found it.

Quality, fit, and feel all need to be just right to create the perfectly elevated tee and Amanda’s Reece drapey t-shirt from Hush ticks all the boxes. Far from your average tee, this Hush t-shirt is packed with thoughtful design details, including roomy, elongated sleeves offering excellent upper arm coverage, and a loose but effortlessly flattering fit through the body. And that drapey look? It's thanks to the top's viscose fabric that hangs in just the right way, as Amanda explains, it’s ‘slouchy but not too slouchy’ look.

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Shop the 'perfect' slouchy Hush t-shirt

EXACT MATCH Hush Reece Drapey T-Shirt £32 at Hush Amanda's Hush t-shirt is made from a blend of cotton and viscose, which not only makes it lightweight and breathable, but also gives it its flattering, draped and slouchy shape. Hush Reece Drapey T-Shirt £32 at Hush If you've been keeping an eye on the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, you'll know that fire engine red is one of the season's standout shades. This t-shirt is a great way to incorporate the colour into your everyday wardrobe. Hush Reece Drapey T-Shirt £32 at Hush Of all the chic neutrals we rely on, chocolate brown is one of the richest and most versatile. Offering a softer alternative to black in the warmer months, this hue pairs perfectly with denim and complementary neutrals.

Shop More Hush 'Drapey' T-shirt Styles

It's not just the Reece drapey t-shirt that boasts Hush's perfect slouchy fit. The brand also does the same t-shirt with a V-neckline for a slightly different look, while their Noor V-neck drapey t-shirt elevates the laid-back style into something more appropriate for date night outfits and smart casual outfit ideas. And as if that wasn't enough, there is a wrap front iteration available in both black and burgundy, which will give a more curve-loving fit while skimming your middle for a truly elevated finish.

Hush Reece V Neck Drapey T-Shirt £32 at Hush Amanda's Reece drapey t-shirt from Hush is also available in a V-neck option, and the relaxed neckline complements the slouchy fit of the top well. As well as bright white, it's also available in a range of neutral hues and a bold red. Hush Reece Stripe V Neck Drapey T-Shirt £35 at Hush Adding a pop of preppy pattern into your outfits this season is made easy by this Hush t-shirt, with its slouchy fit and bold stripes working to elevate everyday outfits as well as more relaxed office wear, it gives a nod to trending Bretons and deckchair designs. Hush Noor V Neck Drapey T-Shirt £50 at Hush The Noor t-shirt from Hush takes their classic drapey t-shirt and elevates it with a chic wrapped detail and asymmetric V-shaped neckline. It's super versatile and can be easily dressed up or down, making it a real wardrobe hero.

It’s not just Amanda who loves the t-shirt; plenty of shoppers can’t get enough of it either. ‘The most flattering t-shirt in the world,’ one review reads. ‘Perfectly cut, with just the right amount of slouch - and the sleeves are perfection. I did not know a t-shirt could be so flattering.’ While another added, ‘This top drapes beautifully and the fabric is so soft, making it a pleasure to wear. A good quality basic that will get lots of use.’

When it comes to styling drapey t-shirts like Amanda’s one from Hush, the options are endless. Alongside your favourite jeans and a pair of the best white trainers, you’ve got a perfectly casual look. But the timeless design is just as easily styled with tailored trousers and loafers for an easy-going office wear outfit.