'It's not too long, not too short' - Amanda Lamb finds the 'perfect' t-shirt for length, arm coverage and shape on the high street
With its roomy sleeves, relaxed fit and ‘extra-soft’ fabric, this Hush t-shirt is about to gain a legion of new fans
The search for the very best t-shirts is anything but easy-breezy, but once you nail this spring/summer basic, a whole new world of comfortable yet stylish warm-weather dressing opens up to you. And if you're still on the hunt for that key buy, Amanda Lamb thinks she's located the ultimate buy.
Underpinning your summer capsule wardrobe, a great t-shirt is one of the most important items to get right. Working with everything from jeans to linen trousers and denim skirts, a great t-shirt is the supporting piece that can hold a whole look together, so we totally understood Amanda Lamb’s excitement when she revealed on Instagram that, after hunting ‘high and low for the perfect t-shirt,’ she’s finally found it.
Quality, fit, and feel all need to be just right to create the perfectly elevated tee and Amanda’s Reece drapey t-shirt from Hush ticks all the boxes. Far from your average tee, this Hush t-shirt is packed with thoughtful design details, including roomy, elongated sleeves offering excellent upper arm coverage, and a loose but effortlessly flattering fit through the body. And that drapey look? It's thanks to the top's viscose fabric that hangs in just the right way, as Amanda explains, it’s ‘slouchy but not too slouchy’ look.
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Shop the 'perfect' slouchy Hush t-shirt
EXACT MATCH
Amanda's Hush t-shirt is made from a blend of cotton and viscose, which not only makes it lightweight and breathable, but also gives it its flattering, draped and slouchy shape.
If you've been keeping an eye on the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, you'll know that fire engine red is one of the season's standout shades. This t-shirt is a great way to incorporate the colour into your everyday wardrobe.
Shop More Hush 'Drapey' T-shirt Styles
It's not just the Reece drapey t-shirt that boasts Hush's perfect slouchy fit. The brand also does the same t-shirt with a V-neckline for a slightly different look, while their Noor V-neck drapey t-shirt elevates the laid-back style into something more appropriate for date night outfits and smart casual outfit ideas. And as if that wasn't enough, there is a wrap front iteration available in both black and burgundy, which will give a more curve-loving fit while skimming your middle for a truly elevated finish.
Adding a pop of preppy pattern into your outfits this season is made easy by this Hush t-shirt, with its slouchy fit and bold stripes working to elevate everyday outfits as well as more relaxed office wear, it gives a nod to trending Bretons and deckchair designs.
It’s not just Amanda who loves the t-shirt; plenty of shoppers can’t get enough of it either. ‘The most flattering t-shirt in the world,’ one review reads. ‘Perfectly cut, with just the right amount of slouch - and the sleeves are perfection. I did not know a t-shirt could be so flattering.’ While another added, ‘This top drapes beautifully and the fabric is so soft, making it a pleasure to wear. A good quality basic that will get lots of use.’
When it comes to styling drapey t-shirts like Amanda’s one from Hush, the options are endless. Alongside your favourite jeans and a pair of the best white trainers, you’ve got a perfectly casual look. But the timeless design is just as easily styled with tailored trousers and loafers for an easy-going office wear outfit.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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