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Victoria Beckham's floaty maxi dress and comfy tan sandals should be the blueprint for your holiday style

She rarely chooses flats over heels, but she made an exception for these chic sandals

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were spotted soaking up the sunshine during a glamorous family getaway in Ibiza
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I think I love prepping and packing for a trip almost as much as I enjoy the actual holiday. Deciding what to buy, investing in some new holiday clothes - it's all part of the excitement!

Victoria Beckham is my style inspiration this year, and the Beckham family trip to Ibiza has come at the perfect time. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer was pictured holding hands with husband David, and her relaxed, boho chic look was a world away from the polished tailoring and heels we're used to seeing her wearing.

She paired a brown floral print floaty maxi dress with a pair of the instantly recognisable Hermes Oran sandals. The £640 leather sandals feature an H-shaped cut-out design, and are a favourite of countless A-listers. Luckily, these iconic flats have inspired plenty of designer lookalikes on the high street, so you don't have to spend a fortune - you can save your money to spend on cocktails by the pool, instead.

Victoria Beckham on a family holiday in Ibiza

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Victoria's style

A maxi dress will work seriously hard in your holiday wardrobe without taking up much space in your suitcase. You can layer it over swimwear for a trip to the beach, or dress it up with gold jewellery for dinner in the evening.

Some sandals like Victoria's are a no-brainer, too - there's absolutely no danger of minimalist tan leather slip-ons going out of style anytime soon, and comfort should be a priority on holiday. Especially if you're doing a lot of steps on a day of sightseeing!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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