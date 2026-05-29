Victoria Beckham's floaty maxi dress and comfy tan sandals should be the blueprint for your holiday style

I think I love prepping and packing for a trip almost as much as I enjoy the actual holiday. Deciding what to buy, investing in some new holiday clothes - it's all part of the excitement!

Victoria Beckham is my style inspiration this year, and the Beckham family trip to Ibiza has come at the perfect time. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer was pictured holding hands with husband David, and her relaxed, boho chic look was a world away from the polished tailoring and heels we're used to seeing her wearing.

She paired a brown floral print floaty maxi dress with a pair of the instantly recognisable Hermes Oran sandals. The £640 leather sandals feature an H-shaped cut-out design, and are a favourite of countless A-listers. Luckily, these iconic flats have inspired plenty of designer lookalikes on the high street, so you don't have to spend a fortune - you can save your money to spend on cocktails by the pool, instead.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Victoria's style

M&S Leather Flat Mule Sandals £26 at M&S These are the best Hermes-inspired sandals I've seen so far this summer. They're M&S, so you know they'll be comfy, and the beauty of a simple tan sandal is that they will work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe. Mint Velvet Neutral Floral Print Scarf Detail Maxi Dress £120 at Mint Velvet Floaty is the name of the game when you're going on holiday somewhere hot. The last thing you want to be worried about is tight clothing! This Mint Velvet dress has a beautiful handkerchief hem and can easily fold up in your raffia bag when you arrive at the beach. M&S Straw Scalloped Edge Hat £20 at M&S A sun hat is a must, and Victoria opted for an oversized straw style. Once again, British clothing brand M&S has got you covered for just £20. Autograph Printed Maxi Cami Slip Dress £120 at M&S I love the rich brown colourway of Victoria's dress, which could be one of her own designs. This option boasts a similar colour palette, and you might prefer this square neckline to VB's plunging dress. Dune London Loupe Smart Slider Sandals £99 at Dune London Dune London is on a roll right now, with celebrity fans such as Katie Holmes, Lily Allen and Jennifer Aniston. At £99, these are an investment purchase, but read the customer reviews and you'll see why people love these so much. One wrote: "The quality is amazing, they’re super comfortable and the wide fit is absolutely perfect for me. The tan colour is beautiful and goes with everything. So happy with this purchase!" DeMellier The Large Siena Bucket in Tan Small Grain £475 at DeMellier Victoria is carrying a large tan bucket bag with rope handles, but if you want a bag that will look chic all year round, this DeMellier option is top of my wishlist. There's plenty of room for your essentials, and again, the tan colour will work with every outfit.

A maxi dress will work seriously hard in your holiday wardrobe without taking up much space in your suitcase. You can layer it over swimwear for a trip to the beach, or dress it up with gold jewellery for dinner in the evening.

Some sandals like Victoria's are a no-brainer, too - there's absolutely no danger of minimalist tan leather slip-ons going out of style anytime soon, and comfort should be a priority on holiday. Especially if you're doing a lot of steps on a day of sightseeing!

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