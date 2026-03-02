Victoria Beckham always looks chic, but a pillar box red roll neck and camel flared trousers has to be one of her best ever combinations

She's showing her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, and Victoria Beckham looked like she'd just stepped off her own runway when she was pictured in Paris today!

The pairing of her bold red roll neck knit and flared camel coloured trousers made her look like a movie star from the 1970s - and that shearling Hermes Kelly bag? I'm going to be obsessing over this look for a while.

Widely regarded as one of the best designer bags, VB's Hermes Kelly is a rare version, which was created by Jean Paul Gaultier back in 2005. Getting your hands on this bag would set you back many thousands of pounds, but luckily, you've got us here to help you copy this head-to-toe look for a whole lot less.

Victoria's striking knitwear and impeccably tailored trousers are of course, her own designs, but I've found some beautiful lookalikes at M&S, Zara and Next.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Bold red and camel is a striking colour combination that works so well together, but you can of course easily mix both these hues into your spring capsule wardrobe, meaning endless new options.

Flares are huge news when it comes to denim trends for this year, but trying the shape through tailoring is a sophisticated option if you're looking for work outfits, or fancy a change from wearing denim on repeat.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors