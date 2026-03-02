Victoria Beckham always looks chic, but a pillar box red roll neck and camel flared trousers has to be one of her best ever combinations
The shearling bag was the pièce de résistance as she arrived in Paris
She's showing her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, and Victoria Beckham looked like she'd just stepped off her own runway when she was pictured in Paris today!
The pairing of her bold red roll neck knit and flared camel coloured trousers made her look like a movie star from the 1970s - and that shearling Hermes Kelly bag? I'm going to be obsessing over this look for a while.
Widely regarded as one of the best designer bags, VB's Hermes Kelly is a rare version, which was created by Jean Paul Gaultier back in 2005. Getting your hands on this bag would set you back many thousands of pounds, but luckily, you've got us here to help you copy this head-to-toe look for a whole lot less.
Victoria's striking knitwear and impeccably tailored trousers are of course, her own designs, but I've found some beautiful lookalikes at M&S, Zara and Next.
Shop the look
With those patch pockets and flattering shape, Victoria's trousers seem to be a pair of her beloved Alina trousers. Fancy saving hundreds of pounds? These bootcut trousers look so much more expensive than they are.
Fire engine red is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and this merino wool knit is a great way to embrace it. When you're not wearing it with lengthening flares like VB, team it with blue jeans.
These are a slightly wider silhouette than Victoria's trousers, but they're a great fit and an impressive price point. There's a matching blazer if you fancy getting suited and booted.
Bold red and camel is a striking colour combination that works so well together, but you can of course easily mix both these hues into your spring capsule wardrobe, meaning endless new options.
Flares are huge news when it comes to denim trends for this year, but trying the shape through tailoring is a sophisticated option if you're looking for work outfits, or fancy a change from wearing denim on repeat.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
