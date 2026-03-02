Jump to category:
Victoria Beckham always looks chic, but a pillar box red roll neck and camel flared trousers has to be one of her best ever combinations

The shearling bag was the pièce de résistance as she arrived in Paris

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Victoria Beckham is seen on March 02, 2026 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
She's showing her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, and Victoria Beckham looked like she'd just stepped off her own runway when she was pictured in Paris today!

The pairing of her bold red roll neck knit and flared camel coloured trousers made her look like a movie star from the 1970s - and that shearling Hermes Kelly bag? I'm going to be obsessing over this look for a while.

Victoria Beckham is seen on March 02, 2026 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Bold red and camel is a striking colour combination that works so well together, but you can of course easily mix both these hues into your spring capsule wardrobe, meaning endless new options.

Flares are huge news when it comes to denim trends for this year, but trying the shape through tailoring is a sophisticated option if you're looking for work outfits, or fancy a change from wearing denim on repeat.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

