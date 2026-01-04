Jump to category:
Baby pink is set to be a big trend in 2026, and Victoria Beckham's way of wearing it works best

The designer teamed her roll neck knit with tailored trousers and tan accessories

in News
Victoria Beckham arrives at her hotel in Paris ahead of Fashion Week 04/03/2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
As Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham spent many years wearing little black dresses, but it seems more recently she's been taking style tips from her fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton.

She was photographed arriving at her hotel in Paris ahead of Fashion Week back in March, and as always, she was way ahead of us in the style stakes. She was wearing a roll neck knit in what is set to be one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026: pale pink.

Victoria Beckham arrives at her hotel in Paris ahead of Fashion Week 04/03/2025

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Incorporating pink knitwear into your winter capsule wardrobe will really freshen it up for 2026, and whilst Victoria proves that wearing it with tailoring works well, a jumper like hers will look so chic with your favourite jeans and best white trainers, too.

You can really have some fun with pale pink - try teaming it with shades of burgundy, camel, khaki and chocolate brown.

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

