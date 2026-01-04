Baby pink is set to be a big trend in 2026, and Victoria Beckham's way of wearing it works best

As Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham spent many years wearing little black dresses, but it seems more recently she's been taking style tips from her fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton.

She was photographed arriving at her hotel in Paris ahead of Fashion Week back in March, and as always, she was way ahead of us in the style stakes. She was wearing a roll neck knit in what is set to be one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026: pale pink.

If you're wondering how to wear this sugary sweet shade, take style tips from VB, who added tailored trousers and warmed up the colour palette with sophisticated tan leather accessories. Platform heels and oversized sunglasses elevated the look even further, and I love the texture of her cosy-looking jumper. Since she was in the French capital for Fashion Week, it's pretty safe to assume she's wearing her own designs, but I've hit the high street to find you some more budget-friendly pink picks to get the look for less.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Incorporating pink knitwear into your winter capsule wardrobe will really freshen it up for 2026, and whilst Victoria proves that wearing it with tailoring works well, a jumper like hers will look so chic with your favourite jeans and best white trainers, too.

You can really have some fun with pale pink - try teaming it with shades of burgundy, camel, khaki and chocolate brown.

