Kate Middleton's ombre pink BAFTAs gown features the sweetest detail - and it sends a message about her and William
She hasn't attended the BAFTAs since 2023 and she returned to the red carpet with an outfit that nodded to Prince William
The Princess of Wales was as elegant as ever at the 2026 BAFTAs on 22nd February - the first time we’ve seen her at the event since 2023. She’s known for re-wearing some of her favourite gowns to the ceremony and this year was no exception.
Kate walked the red carpet in a pink Gucci floor-length dress, complete with a deep burgundy velvet belt and a matching Prada clutch. She last wore this piece for a gala dinner in 2019 and chose the same accessory to complement the frock, which has an almost ombre-style design. The flowy skirt is a pale blossom tone with a flowy, darker pink layer over the top.
The bands across the bodice also bring in another dark pink element and this softens the contrast between the belt and the rest of the design. This belt was one detail that really caught my eye, not for a style reason, but because of the message it sends.
Kate could have chosen any outfit for the BAFTAs, including any by her favourite British clothing brands, though the burgundy velvet on this one coordinated perfectly with Prince William’s velvet blazer. This won’t be a coincidence and the exact match tied the two looks and royals together in such a beautiful way.
It might be seen as especially significant given that this was their first outing as a duo since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and all the scrutiny the Royal Family are facing.
In having this cohesion between their outfits, the Waleses could be seen as emphasising their unity, strength and support as a couple. The matching details were a lovely nod to each other and we don’t tend to see this as much from their cold weather ensembles.
In the summer at royal garden parties, Prince William has often worn a flower in his buttonhole that coordinates with his wife’s dress, so we know that this is something the couple like to do.
The Princess of Wales also embraced one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends with her floor-length gown. Blush pink is set to be immensely popular in 2026 and this is a fabulous tone to choose when it comes to occasionwear, such as wedding guest or party outfits.
It’s subtle and soft, and complements light neutrals like white, cream and tan so well which makes accessorising simple. Admittedly, a pink dress like Kate’s is more statement but you can still incorporate hints of pastel pink by picking items that aren’t the main focus point of an outfit - like a jumper, shirt or trousers.
A blush knit and jeans is a spring-like combination and if you like the contrast between the burgundy and pink in the Princess of Wales’s look, then consider adding a burgundy bag or coat.
Her very flowy, feminine style at this year’s BAFTAs was a far cry from Kate’s last outfit for the awards in 2023, which was entirely black and white and featured elbow-length gloves. She’s not afraid to switch up her fashion and I’d imagine her outfit for next year (if she attends again) will be equally stunning yet different.
