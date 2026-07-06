Pippa Middleton's rose midi dress at Wimbledon proves heatwave styling can be elegant as well as breezy - and it has a hidden meaning

Pippa Middleton just gave us the perfect demonstration of what to wear in the heat when you want to feel put-together and sophisticated. She joined her mum Carole for a day at Wimbledon on 6th July and came prepared for the scorching sunshine with her gorgeous flowy midi dress and summer accessories.

It's rare to see the Princess of Wales's sister wearing something that's still in stock but her £278 Reformation Naira dress is still available in this exact colourway and several others. The design features feminine puffed sleeves and a sweeping V-neckline.

The bodice is fitted to accentuate the waist and then the skirt flares down in a timeless A-line shape to just above the ankles. Breezy summer dresses you can throw on easily and feel fabulous in are a must for anyone's capsule wardrobe and going for something with a timeless silhouette and print helps to elevate the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Pippa's Wimbledon Outfit

Exact Match Reformation Naira Printed Dress £278 at Reformation Pippa Middleton's gorgeous floral midi dress is one of those frocks you can bring out year after year and the neutral base tone makes it easy to pair with different accessories. The Naira design comes in various colour options and has puffed sleeves and a V-neckline. Holland Cooper Francesca Hat £69 at Holland Cooper A sunhat is one of those accessories that fulfils a practical and an aesthetic purpose, and this Panama style is a lovely option. You can get it in various different tones and the neutral option with the cream piping on the suede micro ribbon is one of the most versatile. Carvela Shell Chain Clutch Bag £99 at M&S The shell shape and raffia-style fabric combine to make this bag the quintessential summer clutch. It's playful yet simple and has a secure clasp fastening and a chain strap. This means you can wear it crossbody or over your shoulder on days when you want to be hands-free.

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