Jump to category:

Pippa Middleton's rose midi dress at Wimbledon proves heatwave styling can be elegant as well as breezy - and it has a hidden meaning

This refined floral frock is one of those items you can wear on repeat and make more casual or formal to suit the occasion

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pippa Middleton attends day eight of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:

Pippa Middleton just gave us the perfect demonstration of what to wear in the heat when you want to feel put-together and sophisticated. She joined her mum Carole for a day at Wimbledon on 6th July and came prepared for the scorching sunshine with her gorgeous flowy midi dress and summer accessories.

It's rare to see the Princess of Wales's sister wearing something that's still in stock but her £278 Reformation Naira dress is still available in this exact colourway and several others. The design features feminine puffed sleeves and a sweeping V-neckline.

The bodice is fitted to accentuate the waist and then the skirt flares down in a timeless A-line shape to just above the ankles. Breezy summer dresses you can throw on easily and feel fabulous in are a must for anyone's capsule wardrobe and going for something with a timeless silhouette and print helps to elevate the look.

Pippa Middleton attends day eight of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Pippa's Wimbledon Outfit

Shop Dress Alternatives