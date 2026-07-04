'Over my dead body': Queen Camilla reportedly rules out forgiving Prince Harry

Prince Harry is desperate for a royal reunion, I understand. Sources tell me he would love nothing better than an invitation from his father, so Charles can see his Sussex grandchildren for the first time in four years.

This July would prove the perfect opportunity as Harry, possibly with Meghan, Archie, seven, and Lili, five, is visiting the UK for the ‘one year to go’ until the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

But there’s one problem: Queen Camilla. It’s thought that she has never really forgiven Harry, 41, for effectively throwing her under the bus in his autobiography Spare and in the TV interviews he gave to publicise it.

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Harry described Camilla as ‘the villain’ and the ‘third person’ in his parents’ marriage. He accused her of being ‘dangerous’ and of launching a campaign at his expense to rehabilitate her image in the British tabloids, after Princess Diana appeared to expose her affair with the then Prince Charles.

Harry revealed that he and Prince William pleaded with their father not to marry Camilla, fearing it would cause ‘more harm than good’.

He described, in excruciating detail, the horror he felt in seeing ‘the other woman’ on his own, likening their initial meeting to having an ‘injection’ and writing, ‘Close your eyes, over before you know it.’

'Over my dead body'

Moreover, he accused Camilla of leaking stories about him to the press to smooth her path to becoming queen consort. He claimed she ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’ and ‘left bodies in the street’ by trading stories to secure positive headlines. Ouch! No wonder she doesn’t want to see him.

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Indeed, I’m told Camilla joked ‘over my dead body’ to inviting Harry and Meghan to stay with her and the King at Sandringham or Balmoral. It may be a joke (and we now know the King has offered an olive branch in the form of a royal residence for them to stay in) but the sentiment is thought to be real!

Camilla may not, understandably, be keen. If she was to push back, which she won’t because she wants harmony for her husband, it would be yet another new fall-out that no one needs.