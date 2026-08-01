Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'crisis talks' after Harry and Meghan's 'triumph'
As the dust settles after the Sussex circus leaves the UK, William and Kate hold serious conversations, reveals royal editor Emily Andrews
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As the dust settles after the Sussex circus leaves the UK, William and Kate hold serious conversations, reveals royal editor Emily Andrews