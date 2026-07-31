Princess Anne famously believes that there's no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing and I couldn't think of a more "appropriate" jacket style for summer than denim. It's incredibly versatile and the Princess Royal just wore a rather fabulous denim blazer for a day at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

It's possible she's had this in her collection for decades but it stood out as something quite different for her. Anne's jacket was a mid-blue wash and I firmly believe this is the best colour to go for if you want all-round wearability. Indigo, black and white denim are less mottled and can often be stiffer too.

This makes them feel quite formal, whilst light blue washes are naturally casual. Going for a colour that falls in between these makes denim pieces easier to dress up or down - and this applies to jackets as well as jeans.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

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