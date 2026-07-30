Zara Tindall's wedding paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a way no other royal grandchild did and it showcased their special bond
Her cousins chose different ways to honour the monarch, but this nod to their grandmother wasn't instantly obvious
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Her cousins chose different ways to honour the monarch, but this nod to their grandmother wasn't instantly obvious