Zara Tindall's wedding paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a way no other royal grandchild did and it showcased their special bond

Her cousins chose different ways to honour the monarch, but this nod to their grandmother wasn't instantly obvious

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A composite of pictures of Zara Tindall and Queen Elizabeth on Zara and Mike Tindall&#039;s wedding day in 2011
(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/FilmMagic via Getty // Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty)