Just days after we reported that Kate Garraway had marked a significant milestone in her new relationship, the star has been cruelly torn down by trolls.

Thanks to new partner Liam Halligan, the Good Morning Britain presenter finally has a reason to smile again following an unimaginable few years of heartbreak.

But, after ‘hard-launching’ her relationship online with a social media photo together - something that many perceive confirms a couple are officially together -, Kate was met with a cruel response.

Some social media users branded her finding love after the sad loss of husband Derek Draper in 2024 as “disgusting betrayal” while others said she and Liam have “no morals” because he had been friends with Derek.

We love you James! https://t.co/zEedGz8lWfJuly 24, 2026

“It’s been extremely upsetting,” a source said, explaining, “The messages are deliberately written to provoke reaction and cause distress.”

They continued, “Kate deserves happiness after everything she’s been through. It’s sad there are some people who are bitter and twisted enough to try to ruin that.”

Thankfully, fans leapt to the mum-of-two’s defence, with many saying they were “absolutely thrilled” for her and that she “deserves happiness”.

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Others added that it is “nobody’s business” and that “life is for living,” explaining that it's “nobody’s business but theirs.”

‘[She has] every right to have a life after her husband's death,” said another.

Kate Garraway with her parents and late husband Derek Draper after receiving her MBE in 2023 (Image credit: Andrew Matthews Via Getty Images)

In May Kate, who cared for Derek for four years prior to his death, addressed her budding romance, gushing, “It’s lovely”. While Liam said that after becoming “single against our wishes” he and the broadcaster, who he has known for “a long time”, were “really enjoying each other’s company” and there is a "definite spark” between them.

Liam is the first man that the star has been linked to since losing Derek, who she met in 2004 and tied the knot with in 2005 before welcoming daughter Darcey, and Billy.

Derek contracted COVID-19 in 2020 and was said to be the one of the UK’s longest-suffering Coronavirus patients, experiencing extreme complications including major organ damage before suffering from a cardiac arrest and subsequently passing away in January 2024.