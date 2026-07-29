Charlotte Hawkins' flattering alternative to white jeans will add plenty of polish to your summer wardrobe
This smart ensemble can go from day to evening with ease
Charlotte Hawkins is someone I always keep my eye on for excellent styling ideas, and one of her latest Instagram looks delivered the ultimate, polished yet comfortable warm-weather inspiration.
While white jeans outfits can work for smart casual moments, denim by its very nature adds a more relaxed spin to any ensemble. And while at first glance I thought Charlotte was embracing the latest flared denim trend of 2026, on closer inspection, the presenter has picked the perfect alternative when you're looking for a more elevated finish.
Posing for a snap in a pair of Sosandar ivory kick flare trousers and coral trophy jacket, Charlotte styled the duo perfectly, keeping her top matching to her trousers for a long, slimming panel under her summery bold jacket. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of simple white and gold sandals added a further touch of luxury to the polished outfit that could work from day to evening and for special occasions with ease.