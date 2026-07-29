Charlotte Hawkins is someone I always keep my eye on for excellent styling ideas, and one of her latest Instagram looks delivered the ultimate, polished yet comfortable warm-weather inspiration.

While white jeans outfits can work for smart casual moments, denim by its very nature adds a more relaxed spin to any ensemble. And while at first glance I thought Charlotte was embracing the latest flared denim trend of 2026, on closer inspection, the presenter has picked the perfect alternative when you're looking for a more elevated finish.

Posing for a snap in a pair of Sosandar ivory kick flare trousers and coral trophy jacket, Charlotte styled the duo perfectly, keeping her top matching to her trousers for a long, slimming panel under her summery bold jacket. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of simple white and gold sandals added a further touch of luxury to the polished outfit that could work from day to evening and for special occasions with ease.

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