We've all been reaching for breezy pieces like summer dresses and sandals throughout the height of the heatwave but now it's slightly cooler, our staples can shift slightly too. Breathable fabrics and relaxed silhouettes are still key and the Princess of Wales's flowy white trousers are a great alternative to jeans or shorts.

She wore them in Belize during her and Prince William's Caribbean visit in 2022 paired with a blood-orange toned jacket. Like a lot of Kate's conic items, the trousers were by British clothing brand, Alexander McQueen, and they were high-waisted and wide-leg.

The future Queen loves skinny jeans but when it comes to tailored trousers she reaches for wide-leg and flared-leg styles the most. I can't blame her, as these silhouettes are some of the most comfortable to wear.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Kate's Outfit