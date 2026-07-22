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Kate Middleton's billowy white trousers are an elegant alternative to denim and they are perfect with a pop of summer colour

They're a staple for cooler summer weather and the Princess wore them in Belize in 2022 styled with a red-orange jacket

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Catherine, Princess of Wales departs Belize from Philip S. W Goldson International Airport
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
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We've all been reaching for breezy pieces like summer dresses and sandals throughout the height of the heatwave but now it's slightly cooler, our staples can shift slightly too. Breathable fabrics and relaxed silhouettes are still key and the Princess of Wales's flowy white trousers are a great alternative to jeans or shorts.

She wore them in Belize during her and Prince William's Caribbean visit in 2022 paired with a blood-orange toned jacket. Like a lot of Kate's conic items, the trousers were by British clothing brand, Alexander McQueen, and they were high-waisted and wide-leg.

The future Queen loves skinny jeans but when it comes to tailored trousers she reaches for wide-leg and flared-leg styles the most. I can't blame her, as these silhouettes are some of the most comfortable to wear.

Catherine, Princess walks at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport departing Belize for Jamaica to carry on their Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Kate's Outfit