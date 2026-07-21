Prince George and Charlotte joined their parents at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final this year but other than this now-traditional appearance, they're probably not going to be seen again in public for the rest of the summer holidays. Unless, that is, the Prince and Princess of Wales bring one or both of them on a special trip up north.

The couple's love of sport has passed down to their children and the 2026 Commonwealth Games kicks off in Glasgow on 23rd July. The last time it was held in the UK in 2022, Charlotte travelled to Birmingham with William and Kate to watch the swimming, gymnastics and hockey.

This was her first appearance without her siblings and I'd be surprised if Charlotte didn't want to go again - especially since the Games weren't supposed to be back on home soil so soon.

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Victoria in Australia was originally set to host but pulled out in 2023 due to concerns over the costs, leading to Glasgow stepping in. Instead of being around a day's flight away, the Waleses can get to the Commonwealth Games in just a few hours by train.

Suddenly, it becomes a lot easier and looks a lot more likely that Prince William and Kate could make another appearance, possibly with Charlotte. It would show support for the competing nations and the future Queen's patronage, SportsAid, works in partnership with Sport England and Commonwealth Games England.

During the 2022 Games, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Charlotte went to SportsAid House, so it would make sense if they wanted to champion the charity again. The bigger question for me is whether Prince George might come this time.

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