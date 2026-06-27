Prince William and George's summer travels could get easier after royal privilege comes into effect - but it won't help Kate, Charlotte or Louis

It won't be long before school's out for the summer in the UK and that means that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be taking a break from royal duties to enjoy quality time with George, Charlotte and Louis. Although they'll probably go and see King Charles at Balmoral during the holidays, I'd imagine the Waleses will also have a sunnier trip planned.

Prince William has spoken about loving the Isles of Scilly and they've been to Mustique and Jordan as a family before too. Wherever they go, they'll stay under the radar and travelling will change in a surprising way for Prince William and George in the future.

These two will be able to avoid the passport line completely one day thanks to a royal privilege King Charles currently has. Unlike everyone else, he doesn't ever have to worry about forgetting his passport - because he doesn't need one.

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British passports are issued in the name of the Sovereign and the first page declares, "His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely".

When Prince William and Prince George each become King, British passports will be issued in their names and they'll no longer need a passport either. Travelling might get even quicker and easier for them as a result, though Kate, Charlotte and Louis would still have to always carry a passport when they're going abroad.

Since the Waleses are so high in the royal line of succession I'd expect travelling to be quicker for them than the average person anyway. Even so, not having a passport means there's one less thing to potentially forget or panic about renewing.

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It can surely only make the process smoother for work trips and personal holidays alike when there's already a lot of things to remember. For a start, members of the Royal Family are believed to always pack a black outfit with them in case tragedy strikes.

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Queen Elizabeth didn't have one ready during her visit to Kenya when her father King George VI passed away suddenly in 1952. By the time she left the plane in the UK she was dressed respectfully in black, as an outfit was reportedly brought on board for her.

The Prince and Princess of Wales likely also pack appropriate clothes for the activities they all love doing as a family. The children are just as sporty as their parents and on Heart Breakfast in May, William explained what they get up to when they go to the Isles of Scilly.

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Calling it a "place like no other" the dad-of-three explained, "I used to come here a lot when I was younger. My parents brought us down here and it is a place like no other. The children can go where they want, it's completely safe. It's beautiful."

Hinting that George, Charlotte and Louis might love going for a swim he added, "The water is crystal clear. There's so much to do down here for a family. It's fantastic."

With so many fond memories of the Isles already, it wouldn't be a shock if William and Kate paid them another visit with the kids this summer.