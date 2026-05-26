Prince William's plea to Charlotte and Louis over morning arguments hints things haven't changed

Behind closed doors, mornings in the Wales household can be "chaotic" and Prince William recently gave his two youngest children a stern warning over their behaviour. The future King made a special appearance on Heart Breakfast on 22nd May and during a chat about the school run he hinted that old arguments can still arise between Charlotte and Louis…

"Charlotte and Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please, make sure you're not fighting over who listens to what this morning," he said live on air.

We already knew that the Wales children liked to have their own favourite tunes playing in the morning, though Prince William previously suggested they'd found a way to prevent fall-outs.

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On the 2021 Apple Fitness+ series, Time to Walk, the royal dad admitted, "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."

Now, with Prince George sometimes boarding at Lambrook School it seems that it's his younger siblings who end up bickering over music. The solution William and Kate tried to implement was the children taking turns and they have to "basically prioritise" one child's choice each day.

However, this fair approach doesn't seem to have entirely eliminated the arguments by the sounds of it! Hopefully, Prince William's warning to Princess Charlotte and Louis might have helped smooth things over - if they were actually listening at home.

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The Prince and Princess personally do school drop-offs and pick-ups as much as possible and William confessed things "can be" chaotic.

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"It depends if there's a guitar lesson going on in the morning - a music lesson - you've got to get the guitar in the car," he said. "No, we're not taking the guitar; we need the bag for school. Are we boarding? No, we're not. Are we seeing friends? No, we're not. So there's all that going on in the morning."

Eight-year-old Louis also loves eating jam sandwiches on the way to school and leaves sticky fingerprints everywhere in the car - "which is really helpful", quipped William.

These confessions show how much has really changed when it comes to royal parenting. It's hard to imagine the late Queen Elizabeth driving King Charles to school as he enjoyed a snack in the back of the car, but we'd expect nothing less from the Waleses, who also pause royal engagements during school holidays.

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Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are currently on their May half-term break and when they return to school, it'll be George's last few weeks at Lambrook. He turns 13 in July and will begin a new school in September, with Eton College (William's old school) and Marlborough College (Kate's) hotly tipped to be the top contenders.

Both are boarding schools and Prince George is already getting used to living partly away from home, though it will still be a big change for him.

"William used to go to visit the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor while he was at Eton College, but that has to be organised. You can't just pop home when you want to," royal author Robert Jobson told Hello!. "They are such a tight family unit; George will be missed. It will be like having an empty seat at the table."