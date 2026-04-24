Kate Middleton and Prince William preparing for 'emotional time' that will change the dynamic of their 'tight family unit'

Late last year the Prince and Princess of Wales said goodbye to Adelaide Cottage and moved into Forest Lodge, closing one chapter and beginning another after an intensely difficult time. Settling into a new home is always a big change and yet there's another one looming that will arguably affect the family's dynamic a lot more.

Prince William and Kate's children went back to Lambrook School for the summer term on 22nd April, but only two will be returning in the autumn. Prince George turns 13 in July and he'll move to a new school in September, most likely as a boarder.

Royal author Robert Jobson thinks it will be an "emotional time" as the family adjusts to the change. He explained, "It's a chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad."

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The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival by Robert Jobson | £11 (Was £22) at Amazon This is a fascinating read if you've ever wanted to know more about the Royal Family and their reactions to the biggest events surrounding them. Jobson covers everything from the Sussexes' exit from royal life, to the scandals surrounding the former-Prince Andrew.

Speaking to Hello!, Robert referenced how both Prince William and Kate both went to boarding schools and "know how it works". However, it's one thing being aware and another experiencing how different things will feel without their eldest son at home.

"William used to go to visit the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor while he was at Eton College, but that has to be organised. You can't just pop home when you want to," he said. "They are such a tight family unit; George will be missed. It will be like having an empty seat at the table."

King Charles and Prince William both boarded and it's hard to imagine Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession, not following in their footsteps despite rumours over the years.

He's allegedly already been boarding at Lambrook with the blessing of his mum and dad, according to Robert's book, The Windsor Legacy: A Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival.

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"Once [the Princess of Wales] was given the all-clear [with her cancer treatment], William and Catherine made a big call for Prince George's future. At twelve, he is growing up fast and, at his own request, became a weekly boarder at Lambrook School," Robert claimed.

However, if he becomes a full boarder at his next school George won't be able to come home as often. Instead, he'll probably have to wait for designated weekends or breaks to see his parents and siblings. This might take some getting used to - for everyone.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been going to the same school as their big brother for four years as well as seeing him at home. The household routine will have to shift and, as Robert noted, they are a "tight family unit" so it could be sad at first.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales are focused on giving George, Charlotte and Louis a stable, loving home and William has been clear about how his family is the "most important thing".

"If you don't start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you're setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall," he said in Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler. So it's about making sure we feel we can look after our family and our children in a way we feel is best for their future."